CrowdStrike and eSentire Join Forces to Bring Industry-leading Cloud-delivered Detection and Response Solutions to the Mid-market

The partnership will deliver joint go-to-market and innovation by integrating eSentire's cloud-native MDR service with the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform

WATERLOO, Ont., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eSentire, Inc. , the global leader in cloud-delivered Managed Detection and Response (MDR) today announced a partnership with CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, to drive better detection and response for customers by extending and improving visibility across endpoint, network, log and cloud environments.

Digital transformation within modern businesses has outpaced the evolution of traditional security approaches, requiring organizations to adopt cloud-native security solutions that advance and adapt at the speed of their business. As two cloud-native platforms, CrowdStrike and eSentire bring simplicity, speed and efficacy to endpoint protection and MDR. Combining the managed threat hunting capabilities of eSentire with CrowdStrike's world-class endpoint protection solution and industry-leading proactive threat hunting services will help stop advanced threats.

Kerry Bailey, Chief Executive Officer, eSentire, said: "We are pleased to partner with the endpoint protection market innovator and leader CrowdStrike to manage the security challenges that digital transformation has created for businesses today, particularly in the mid-market segment. The relationship is focused on our combined go-to-market and innovation, which brings together the best security expertise and global security operations centers in the industry to support our joint customers."

George Kurtz, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, CrowdStrike, said: "We are partnering with eSentire to ensure that mid-market organizations benefit from the protection of a powerful and proven MDR solution that complements our next-generation endpoint protection solution. Both companies are committed to delivering simplicity, efficacy and effectiveness of the most advanced endpoint protection, services and security expertise required to stop breaches."

Aaron Sherrill, Senior Analyst, 451 Research, said: "A multi-signal approach provides the visibility needed to protect the many layers of an organization's environment. Digital transformation is driving the rapid adoption of technologies and services, growing the attack-surface faster than most organizations can adapt. A cloud-native MDR platform combined with SOC expertise and endpoint protection and detection provides the security capabilities organizations need to quickly detect and respond to evolving, sophisticated threats."

eSentire extends esENDPOINT offering with CrowdStrike

In addition to the partnership, the two organizations have announced the expansion of eSentire's MDR portfolio to include CrowdStrike's Overwatch, which will be made available as part of the esENDPOINT offering. This offering will protect an organization's assets 24x7x365 no matter where their endpoints reside, by combining the power of elite threat hunting with next-gen antivirus and endpoint detection and response under a single agent to eliminate blind spots traditional technologies miss.

For more information visit, visit our blog here.

About eSentire

eSentire, Inc., the global leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) , keeps organizations safe from constantly evolving cyber attacks that technology alone cannot prevent. Its 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC), staffed by elite security analysts, hunts, investigates, and responds in real-time to known and unknown threats before they become business disrupting events. Protecting more than $6 trillion AUM in the financial sector alone, eSentire absorbs the complexity of cybersecurity, delivering enterprise-grade protection and the ability to comply with growing regulatory requirements. For more information, visit www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire .

Press Contact:

Rebecca Freiburger, eSentire

Ph: 226-924-4679

Rebecca.Freiburger@esentire.com

SOURCE eSentire, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.esentire.com

