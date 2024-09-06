CROWDSTRIKE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. - CRWD

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until September 30, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqGS: CRWD), if they purchased the Company's Class A shares between November 29, 2023 and July 29, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas.

CrowdStrike investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-crwd/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.

CrowdStrike and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On July 19, 2024, an update pushed by the Company caused global outages for millions of users of Microsoft Windows devices, including financial institutions, airlines, government entities, and corporations, and left users vulnerable to potential hacking threats. On this news, the price of CrowdStrike shares fell $38.09 or 11% to close at $304.96 on July 19, 2024. Then, on July 22, 2024, it was revealed that Congress had called on CEO George Kurtz to testify regarding the catastrophe, and the Company's stock rating was downgraded by analysts. On this news, the price of CrowdStrike shares fell $41.05 or 13.5% to close at $263.91 on July 22, 2024. Then, on July 29, 2024, news outlets reported that Delta Air Lines had retained noted attorney David Boies to seek damages from the Company following the outages. On this news, the price of CrowdStrike shares fell $25.16 or 10% to close at $233.65 on July 30, 2024.

The case is Plymouth County Retirement Association v. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., et al., 24-cv-00857.

