CrowdTwist Adds Andrew Frawley, former CEO of Epsilon, to Board of Directors

Frawley currently leads his own consultancy AJ Frawley & Associates. As CEO of Epsilon, he was responsible for over 2,000 clients and 7,000 employees across the big data, agency, email, loyalty, digital, mobile, social and marketing operations of the company, as well as for enterprise sales, marketing and corporate development. During his almost eight-year tenure at Epsilon, Frawley was an instrumental force in driving client marketing technology innovation and expanding and securing the global success of the company.

Prior to his time at Epsilon, Frawley was CEO of ClickSquared, an automated multichannel marketing platform. Previously, he was Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Exchange Applications, provider of marketing automation and enterprise-wide customer management software.

Frawley also currently sits on the board for the Data & Marketing Association (DMA), CURO Financial Technologies Corp, Cybba Inc and Fluent, Inc.

"I am honored to serve on the CrowdTwist Board of Directors," said Andrew Frawley. "CrowdTwist is innovating the way brands engage their customers. I'm looking forward to being a part of this rapidly growing company and contributing to their continued success."

"The appointment of Andrew Frawley into our Board of Directors will help strengthen CrowdTwist's position as a leader in the loyalty marketing technology space. Andy brings a wealth of industry-relevant experience and we are looking forward to leveraging his expertise to create more value for our clients and continue to scale our business globally," CrowdTwist CEO Scott Matthews commented.

About CrowdTwist

CrowdTwist is an industry-leading provider of comprehensive and patented multichannel loyalty and engagement solutions that drive incremental spend, leading to better customer data, stronger insight, and more personalized experiences. We are revolutionizing loyalty, helping top brands including Pepsi, AMC, Nestle, and Zumiez develop a deeper understanding of customers.

For more information, visit www.crowdtwist.com, email contactus@crowdtwist.com, or call 646.845.0646.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crowdtwist-adds-andrew-frawley-former-ceo-of-epsilon-to-board-of-directors-300634510.html

SOURCE CrowdTwist

Related Links

http://www.crowdtwist.com

