CrowdTwist Recognized with Five Awards for Excellence in Loyalty

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdTwist, a leader in omnichannel loyalty and engagement solutions, today announced it was awarded five Loyalty360 awards during the annual Loyalty Expo in Charlotte, NC. CrowdTwist clients including Thermo Fisher Scientific, tarte, Sleep Number, and Zumiez were also recognized for their outstanding loyalty programs and strategies.

Top 10 Awards



The Top 10 Awards recognizes the top tier of Loyalty360 members across six categories, granting the distinction to ten of the industry's leading brands, programs, agencies, technologies, influential individuals, and customer loyalty teams. The winners of the Loyalty360 Top 10 Awards were chosen by the members of the Loyalty360 editorial staff, analysts, and Loyalty360 Customer Award judges.

CrowdTwist received a Top 10 Technology Award, a Top 10 Customer Loyalty Award, and a Top 10 Influential Individual Award which was presented to CrowdTwist's Chief Customer Officer, Emily Rudin. CrowdTwist client Sleep Number also received an award for Top 10 Loyalty Program.

2019 Loyalty360 Customer Awards



The 2019 Loyalty360 Awards ceremony recognizes the brands that are building stronger and deeper relationships with their customers. Finalists were selected across twelve categories, each representing a key facet of a brand's customer loyalty focus. Finalists presented their entries during the 2019 Loyalty Expo, and attendees voted for the winners of the platinum, gold, silver and bronze awards.

CrowdTwist supported the following 2019 Loyalty360 award-winning clients:



Thermo Fisher Scientific was awarded Platinum in the B2B Customer Loyalty category

tarte was awarded Gold for CX Strategy

Sleep Number was awarded Gold for Program Partnership and Silver for Influencer Marketing

Zumiez was awarded Bronze in the Technology and Trends category

Additionally, winners of the Loyalty360 360-Degree Awards were announced during the ceremony. CrowdTwist was awarded the Platinum 360-Degree Vendor Award which recognizes the solution provider whose clients had the best combined performance across all categories.

"The Thermo Fisher Scientific, tarte, Sleep Number and Zumiez stories are amazing examples of customer experience and loyalty best practices in progress. Each at different stages of their journeys yet each with phenomenal results, openly attributing success to their teams and partners, especially CrowdTwist. Each well deserving of the Loyalty360 awards they received," said Mark Johnson, CEO of Loyalty360.

Loyalty360's 20 Under 40 Program



The 20 under 40 program celebrates 20 of the loyalty industry's most accomplished and promising leaders within the Loyalty360 community. The 20 Under 40 Awards recognize those executives that have, individually or as a part of a team, made significant strides in improving the customer experience throughout their careers.

Ilana Leykekhman, CrowdTwist's Senior Director of Planning & Strategy and Kellen Fitzgerald, tarte's Director of Digital Marketing & Client Experience were among those recognized in the 20 under 40 program.

"We are thrilled to receive such prestigious awards and recognition from industry peers. I couldn't be prouder of the team and the product we've built at CrowdTwist or the clients we work with," said Scott Matthews, CEO of CrowdTwist. "Our clients are some of the world's most innovative, forward-thinking brands and together we are redefining loyalty and deepening customer relationships."

To see the full list of Top 10 award winners visit: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/486524237/second-annual-loyalty360-top-10-award-winners-celebrated-at-loyalty-expo?r=pawGiu55thnVIsx4X8

To see the full list of Loyalty360 award winners visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/loyalty360_announces_winners_for_the_sixth_annual_loyalty360_awards/prweb16339982.htm

For more information about the 20 under 40 program visit: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/486522232/loyalty-expo-2019-inaugural-loyalty360-20-under-40-winners-recognized?r=pa0Q2oeCYoo8UUKtvC

About CrowdTwist



CrowdTwist's customer loyalty platform enables brands to unlock unique insights and incremental value through omnichannel engagement. Our flexible SaaS solution leverages AI technology and predictive analytics to deepen brand-customer relationships and build emotional bonds. Forrester recognized CrowdTwist as a Leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Technology Platforms, Q2 2019." For more information, visit www.crowdtwist.com, email contactus@crowdtwist.com, or call 646.845.0646.

SOURCE CrowdTwist

Related Links

http://www.crowdtwist.com

