Crowe adds economic research & intelligence firm ITR Economics

Transaction expands firm's capabilities, offering business leaders the critical economic information, insight, analysis to inform business decisions

CHICAGO, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe LLP, a public accounting, consulting and technology firm in the U.S. with offices around the world, has entered into an agreement with ITR Economics, the oldest privately held, continuously operating economic research and consulting firm in the U.S., for the ITR team to become part of Crowe. The transaction will enhance and expand Crowe's strategic advisory capabilities – offering economic insights and analysis to complement the firm's existing portfolio of traditional consulting and deal advisory services. ITR Economics will operate as a subsidiary of Crowe upon completion of the transaction.

ITR Economics will operate as a subsidiary of Crowe upon completion of the transaction

"ITR is a well-established firm with a proven track record of nearly 95% accurate forecasts and delivering exceptional client insights and intelligence that empower business leaders to make informed decisions in this ever-changing business environment," said Chad Kellar, leader of Crowe's Strategy & Transactions consulting business. "Adding the ITR team and capabilities allows us to enhance the value we bring to our clients and play a more meaningful role across their value chains. We're very excited to welcome the ITR team to the Crowe family."

ITR Economics services include market and industry forecasting, sales and demand forecasting, and strategic and budget planning. Adding these capabilities to Crowe's robust portfolio of consulting offerings – including performance improvement, risk consulting, deal advisory, legal and compliance, business transformation, and more - will further enable the firm to maximize business value for its clients and guide them through an evolving marketplace. "Our ability to provide deep industry expertise alongside economic insights and analysis will help our clients unlock their full potential," Kellar added.

"The opportunity to join Crowe and its comprehensive, multi-disciplinary business provides an exciting opportunity to serve clients in new and different ways while also creating additional professional opportunities for ITR employees," said Brian Beaulieu, CEO of ITR Economics. "We take great pride in what we've built over our 76-year history, and we firmly believe joining Crowe will allow us to expand our reach and market capabilities while also joining a proven leader in consulting."

About Crowe

Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting, and technology firm that uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax and consulting services, helping businesses uncover hidden opportunities in the market – no matter what challenges the markets present. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

