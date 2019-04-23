Crowe again named one of the best places to work in its industry by Fortune

CHICAGO, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe, a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world, was named one of Fortune's 25 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services for the third consecutive year. The list is based on feedback from more than 339,000 survey respondents at Great Place to Work®-Certified companies.

Year after year, Crowe personnel attribute the following policies to making Crowe a great place to work:

Innovation: Crowe invests about 1% of firm revenue in new product development funding to expand on ideas brought forward by its people. Last fiscal year, Crowe approved $8.7 million toward the exploration of 12 new ideas and further development of 15 existing concepts, including two solutions powered by artificial intelligence.

Mobility and flexibility : Defying professional service industry norms at the time, Crowe introduced a flexible mobility strategy and dress code in January 2016 . It allows Crowe personnel to work where they're most productive – whether that be the office, their home or elsewhere – and wear jeans while they're in the office. Since Crowe began this, many other professional services companies have incorporated similar policies.

Well-being and benefits: One way the firm promotes healthy living is through its internal well-being portal, which allows Crowe individuals to complete wellness activities – such as exercise challenges, healthy eating, doctor visits and mindful lifestyle changes – for gift cards and health insurance premium reductions.

Community service: In honor of its 75th anniversary, Crowe personnel participated in a year-long community service initiative with the goal of volunteering 75,000 hours in their local communities. Crowe personnel surpassed the goal with more than 82,000 volunteer hours. Based on the positive response to this challenge, CEO Jim Powers announced a new volunteer challenge for all Crowe colleagues, the 100K2020 Community Service Challenge, with a goal to record 100,000 volunteer hours by the end of fiscal year 2020. In addition to supporting its people's hands-on involvement and providing paid time off for volunteering, Crowe supports not-for-profit organizations and opportunities that align with the firm's strategy and embrace the passions of its people.

The 60-question Great Place to Work survey ranked consulting and professional services firms in two areas. The list based 85% of its ranking on what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full potential as part of their organization. The remaining 15% is based on an assessment of all employees' daily experiences with innovation, the company's values and the effectiveness of their leaders.

For more information on Crowe and its career opportunities, please visit Crowe Careers.

About Crowe

Crowe LLP (www.crowe.com) is a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world. Crowe uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax, advisory and consulting services. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

