Crowe bolsters Texas presence with addition of Belt Harris Pechacek

CHICAGO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe LLP , a public accounting, consulting and technology firm in the U.S. with offices around the world, has entered into an agreement with Belt Harris Pechacek LLLP (BHP), a firm dedicated exclusively to providing audit and support services to local Texas governments, for the BHP team to join Crowe. The transaction, which is expected to close in the next 30 days, will further enhance and expand the firm's public sector and Texas footprint.

"BHP is a well-respected firm in the Texas market with a significant presence serving the public sector," said Wendy Cama, managing partner, Audit & Assurance for Crowe. "At Crowe, we have ambitious growth plans, including expanding in key growth markets such as Texas, and our decisions are always grounded by our core values of care, trust, courage, and stewardship. We're very excited to welcome the BHP team to the Crowe family."

Crowe's Audit and Assurance business unit includes more than 1400 professionals who combine their deep industry and specialized experience with innovation. The addition of BHP experience to the audit capabilities will offer an unrivalled client experience and will augment Crowe's ability to serve the ever-expanding needs of our public sector client base in Texas.

"Since the inception of our firm, BHP's goal has been to be the best in Texas at auditing local governments, including cities, counties, school districts, universities, and other special purpose districts", said Robert Belt, managing partner of Belt Harris Pechacek LLLP. "Crowe has an impeccable reputation as a market leader and our existing clients will benefit from an expansive offering of professional services. We recognized that Crowe shared an unparalleled commitment in developing the talent of our current team, providing an environment for them to reach their full potential. We couldn't be more thrilled to be part of the Crowe team and the opportunities ahead."

About Crowe

Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting, and technology firm that uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax and consulting services, helping businesses uncover hidden opportunities in the market – no matter what challenges the markets present. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

