Crowe elects 104 partners and principals

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe, a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world, has elected the following 104 new partners and principals. These new roles will be effective April 1, 2021.

"We continue to invest in the long-term sustainability and value of our firm and people by promoting individuals to partner," said Crowe CEO Jim Powers. "We expanded the definition of the partner role to provide flexibility to maximize market opportunities, while better aligning the role and responsibilities of many individuals at Crowe today."