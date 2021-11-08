Crowe elects 45 partners and principals

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe, a public accounting, consulting and technology firm in the U.S. with offices around the world, has elected the following 45 new partners and principals. These new roles will be effective April 1, 2022.

"I'm very pleased to congratulate our new partner class on reaching this significant career achievement," said Crowe CEO Mark Baer. "Each day we talk about shaping a better tomorrow for our people, clients, communities and firm. This new partner class positions us to continue that legacy."