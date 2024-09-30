Crowe Expands AI Center of Excellence, Appoints Firmwide AI Leader

Firm to triple the size of its AI Lab and AI Engineering team to facilitate the co-development of AI innovation and solutions with its clients

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe LLP, a public accounting and consulting firm, announced the expansion of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Center of Excellence (CoE), consisting of its AI Lab, AI Engineering and AI Enablement teams. This initiative has a strategic imperative of fostering the development of an AI ecosystem that includes collaboration and co-development of AI use cases and AI-powered solutions with its clients. The AI CoE will also play a critical role in advancing Crowe's internal adoption of AI in its business operations and service delivery. The AI CoE will be multidisciplinary across the firm's portfolio of services and is led by firm veteran Doug Schrock in the newly created role of Firmwide AI Managing Principal.

"It is impossible to overstate the transformative power and value AI will bring to businesses and communities," said Mark Baer, Crowe CEO. "Responsibly harnessing the power of AI to accelerate innovation will drive success for our clients. With the largescale expansion of our AI CoE, we are moving even further ahead with an AI infrastructure to drive AI adoption for our clients. We are separating the hype from the real-world impact and enabling the strategic and ethical adoption of AI to drive meaningful business outcomes."

The Crowe AI CoE is focused on enabling client's AI journeys in a holistic way. The AI Lab drives the aggressive exploration of AI use cases, identification of new and innovative AI technologies and the rapid development of clients' proofs of concept. The AI Engineering team, with a dedicated team of engineers and data scientists, facilitates the development of purpose-built AI solutions and products to serve those clients' use cases. The AI Enablement team helps clients educate their personnel, innovate new processes and deploy solutions within their organizations.

For Crowe, the goal is to help clients gain momentum on four key aspects of AI adoption: AI data curation and quality, AI governance, AI transformation and the development of bespoke AI tools and solutions. Schrock, a principal and 30-year veteran of the firm, is leading this effort. He has spent his career advising clients on how to set strategy, innovate and implement transformative technologies that redefine the way jobs and business get done.

"AI is the most transformative technology development in our lifetimes, with the mainstream emergence of generative AI being just the start on our path to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)," said Schrock. "Right now, the window is open for organizations to beat their competition by innovative and aggressive adoption of AI to cut costs, increase speed and create disruptive value propositions for their customers. I believe that many organizations watching from the sidelines will find themselves in an unexpected fight for survival."

Schrock added, "Our goal with this increased in AI investment is to drive pragmatic, new value creation results for our clients who have always appreciated the measurable results Crowe delivers."

