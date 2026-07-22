Crowe Global Appoints Josh Cole as Growth Leader to Strengthen Cross-Network Collaboration

New executive role will support global growth strategy, drive market differentiation, and accelerate priority capabilities in Consulting and AI

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe Global, a leading international network of independent accounting and consulting firms, today announced the appointment of Josh Cole as Global Growth Leader, effective August 1. Cole will report to Kamel Abouchacra, Chief Executive Officer of Crowe Global, and will join the Crowe Global Management Committee.

Josh Cole

The newly created role reinforces Crowe Global's commitment to helping Member firms benefit from the collective strength of the network while continuing to deliver trusted, locally relevant client service. Cole will shape and drive Crowe Global's enterprise growth agenda across the network by developing a focused portfolio of strategic priorities, commercial programs, and cross-network initiatives that help Member firms enhance their profitable and sustainable growth.

"Clients are looking for advisors who can bring together global reach, local insight, and practical solutions to help them navigate growth, disruption and change," said Kamel Abouchacra, CEO of Crowe Global. "Josh's experience in consulting, technology, alliances, and practice development makes him well suited to help us accelerate the next phase of Crowe Global's growth. This role will bring greater focus to our global growth priorities, connect capabilities across the network, and create more opportunities for Member firms to work together in service of our clients."

Before joining Crowe Global, Cole spent more 30 years with Crowe LLP in the United States, most recently serving as Managing Partner of Strategic Alliances. In that role, he led the firm's technology alliances and ecosystem strategy during a period of significant market change, helping position the firm for broader AI-enabled adoption and innovation. Previously, Cole led the Crowe US Consulting Business Unit for nearly 10 years, unifying Risk Consulting and Performance Consulting under a single Crowe Consulting umbrella and expanding the firm's market-facing technology portfolio. Throughout his career, he has also played a key role in building several technology-enabled consulting practices and alliance relationships.

"Crowe Global has a tremendous opportunity to bring the full strength of the network to clients in more coordinated, market-relevant, and innovative ways," said Cole. "I am excited to work with Member firms to identify where we can win together, build scalable growth platforms, and connect capabilities across priority areas that include consulting, AI, cyber, and more. The opportunity ahead is not only to grow, but to always grow in ways that help clients address their most important challenges with confidence."

About Crowe Global:

For more than 100 years, Crowe Global has helped multinational clients make smart decisions across borders. Ranked as one of the largest accounting networks in the world, Crowe Global includes more than 200 independent accounting and advisory firms in more than 150 countries. Headquartered in New York, the network has more than 46,000 professionals and global revenues of USD 6.5 billion. For more information, please visit www.crowe.com/global.

Media Contact:

Nina Gass

Communications Manager, Crowe Global

[email protected]

SOURCE Crowe Global