Crowe Horwath appoints chief data science officer

While the chief data science officer role is common at technology firms, it's not standard at accounting and consulting firms. "I'm excited for this opportunity and the commitment from Crowe to push forward into this area," said Bass, who joined Crowe in 2015 as the firm's only data scientist. "With a team of world-class data scientists, we've already set the groundwork and incorporated machine learning into a few solutions in a very short amount of time."

Bass has extensive experience applying advanced analytic, automation and machine learning techniques to a variety of industries. He is a continual learner, as shown through five combined degrees in aerospace engineering, statistics and finance from the University of Michigan, Purdue University and the Pennsylvania State University.

In his new role, Bass will continue his focus on adding machine learning capabilities to various Crowe platforms, guiding business leaders on the capabilities of machine learning and structuring a machine learning team capable of working on all projects throughout the firm.

"This is part of the evolution of our innovation strategy, as we look for ways to further tap into the power of data," said Derek Bang, chief strategy and innovation officer. "The ability to capture and harness the power of data helps our clients manage complex processes more effectively."

For more information, visit Crowe Innovation.

About Crowe Horwath

Crowe Horwath LLP (www.crowehorwath.com) is one of the largest public accounting, consulting and technology firms in the United States. Crowe uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities while also helping clients reach their goals with tax, advisory, risk and performance services. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the country's best places to work. Crowe serves clients worldwide as an independent member of Crowe Horwath International, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in nearly 130 countries around the world.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crowe-horwath-appoints-chief-data-science-officer-300651869.html

SOURCE Crowe Horwath

Related Links

http://www.crowehorwath.com

