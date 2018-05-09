CHAN Healthcare, already part of Crowe Horwath LLP, will now become Crowe Healthcare Risk Consulting LLC. The CHAN leadership, culture, values and commitment to clients will remain the same, but the company will now refer to itself as Crowe. The Crowe Horwath Global Risk Consulting and Crowe Horwath Cayman Ltd. entities will not be changing their names. All entities will align with the Crowe name and logo.

Founded by Fred Crowe and his partners in South Bend, Indiana, Crowe draws on more than 75 years of name recognition. Today, the global accounting, consulting and technology firm has more than 4,000 people, but its values have remained the same.

"As we've grown, we've stayed true to our core purpose, and our commitment to our clients is as strong as ever," said CEO Jim Powers. "In recent years, we've been on a transformational journey, focused on our talent and our technology offerings to deliver on our brand promise, 'Smart decisions. Lasting value,' and to simplify the lives of our people and our clients. Changing our name to simply Crowe, which is shorter and easier to recall, is just one more step in that journey."

Crowe LLP will also continue to serve clients worldwide as part of the Crowe Horwath International network, which is rebranding as Crowe Global effective June 4. This network, one of the largest in the world, consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

To learn more, visit Crowe.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crowe-horwath-llp-to-become-crowe-llp-300645414.html

SOURCE Crowe Horwath

Related Links

http://www.crowehorwath.com

