Crowe is again among the Fortune® 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2024

"This recognition speaks to our dedication to creating a workplace where every person feels valued, supported and empowered to thrive and succeed," said Crowe CEO Mark Baer. "It's also a testament to our people, who are truly the reason why Crowe continues to be recognized as a great place to work. We are immensely proud of and thankful for every member of our team who brings our purpose and our values to life every day within our workplace, our profession and our communities."

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list is highly competitive, and companies are only considered for the list if they are Great Place To Work Certified™ organizations with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S. Earning a spot on the list is also an important indicator of overall company performance, as the 100 Best consistently outperform the market and exceed their competitors on key business measures like retention and innovation.

According to the survey results, 92% of employees said Crowe is a great place to work (compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company). Crowe respondents cited leadership behavior, community, and justice (extent employees perceive that management promotes inclusive behavior, avoids discrimination and is committed to ensuring fair appeals) as the firm's top strengths.

"This accolade is significant for us because it's not just about being a great workplace – it's about being a great workplace for ALL," said Crowe Chief People Officer Katie Hamada. "In every aspect of our people strategy, we continue to strive to deliver an exceptional employee experience for everyone across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of employee identity or job role at Crowe."

Crowe's commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), focus on community stewardship, and flexible well-being benefits all contribute to its positive culture and recognition as a great place to work:

DE&I: The firm's DE&I "North Star" is to build, promote and sustain an inclusive and equitable work environment that inspires and enables people to be their best every day. In its 2023 U.S. Transparency Report, the firm celebrates its progress toward this goal through the lens of its employees.





Community Stewardship: Expanding upon its long tradition of giving and building strong communities, the firm closed its offices for its first-ever Crowe Cares Day in 2023. Across Crowe, more than 5,000 employees came together to volunteer 20,500+ hours across more than 40 communities and 110 unique organizations.





Well-Being: From flexible work options to generous time off policies, Crowe benefits support employees' emotional, physical and financial well-being. The firm continues to evolve these benefits based on feedback from employees, recently expanding its caregiving leave and family-forming benefits to be more inclusive and provide greater financial assistance.

For more information on what makes Crowe a great place to work or to view current professional opportunities, visit Crowe Careers.

About Crowe

Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting, and technology firm that uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax and consulting services, helping businesses uncover hidden opportunities in the market – no matter what challenges the markets present. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

From Fortune. ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 100 Best Companies are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Crowe LLP.

