Crowe LLP and FloQast Announce Strategic Alliance to Deliver Best-in-Class Accounting Workflow Automation

News provided by

Crowe LLP

25 Jul, 2023, 12:18 ET

Collaboration empowers accounting teams with technology-driven transformation, improved communication and enhanced efficiency

CHICAGO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe LLP, a leading public accounting, consulting and technology firm, and FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, have announced a strategic alliance to offer an innovative accounting workflow automation solution, aimed at improving the performance and synergy of accounting teams. The alliance will leverage Crowe's extensive expertise and national presence to offer the seamless implementation and integration of FloQast's innovative software to clients across multiple industries.

Continue Reading
CroweLLP and FloQast Strategic Alliance
CroweLLP and FloQast Strategic Alliance

Crowe has a proven track record and wide industry experience in delivering transformative solutions to organizations seeking to optimize their financial processes. With deep-industry experience in leading ERP systems, Crowe is well-positioned to introduce FloQast's accounting workflow automation to its national client base.

"We are excited to team with Crowe, a trusted industry leader known for its exceptional consulting services," said Mike Whitmire, co-founder and CEO at FloQast, CPA. "This strategic alliance will enable us to extend the reach of FloQast's innovative software, empowering more organizations to streamline their accounting workflows and enhance productivity. We are confident that Crowe's extensive experience and deep industry knowledge will provide immense value to our mutual clients."

"The alliance with FloQast underscores our commitment to delivering innovative and future ready solutions to our clients," said Simon Little, partner in the Crowe accounting advisory practice. "By incorporating the FloQast accounting workflow automation software into our service offerings, we are providing our clients in key sectors such as private equity, banking, healthcare and manufacturing with enhanced accounting, advisory and financial management services. This enables us to provide a more comprehensive suite of solutions that optimize our clients' financial operations, establish stability, reduce costs and improve decision-making capabilities."

For more information, please visit www.crowe.com/services/advisory/accounting-advisory

About FloQast
FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, delivers an Accounting Operations Platform that enables organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 2,300 accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake – FloQast was built by accountants, for accountants to enhance the way accounting teams work. FloQast enables customers to streamline and manage the Financial Close, Finance and Accounting Operations, and Compliance Programs. With FloQast, teams can manage every aspect of the month-end Close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration throughout the financial function. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.

About Crowe LLP
Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world. Crowe uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax, advisory and consulting services, helping businesses uncover hidden opportunities in the market – no matter what challenges the markets present. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

SOURCE Crowe LLP

Also from this source

Hospitals' revenues continue to decline due to increasing delays and denials by commercial insurers

Crowe report identifies significant risks for healthcare organizations in 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.