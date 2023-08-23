Crowe once again named one of PEOPLE magazine's 100 Companies that Care®

Crowe LLP

23 Aug, 2023, 08:24 ET

Firm recently hosted its first Crowe Cares Day this month, closing offices for the entire day to allow employees to volunteer

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe LLP, a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world, has been named to PEOPLE magazine's 2023 Companies that Care list for the second straight year. The list celebrates the top 100 companies in the U.S. that demonstrate outstanding respect, care and concern for their employees, their communities and the environment.

"Being named one of PEOPLE's Companies that Care is incredibly meaningful to us because it validates that we are truly living our values by being good, caring stewards for our people and our communities," said Crowe CEO Mark Baer. "This recognition is especially fulfilling because it is based on feedback provided by our employees and reaffirms that our people feel good about the impact the firm has on them and their families, as well as the communities where we live and work."

One example of the firm's culture of caring occurred earlier this month when Crowe hosted its first-ever Crowe Cares Day. Crowe's offices were closed for an entire day of service, and nearly 5,000 employees came together to volunteer across their communities. Collectively, Crowe people volunteered more than 20,500 hours that day, participating in firm-organized events or working with organizations important to them across more than 40 communities. The Crowe Foundation, the firm's charitable giving arm, also donated nearly $650,000 across more than 110 organizations where Crowe people volunteered that day.

In addition, earlier this year, Crowe signed the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) – the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative and a call to companies to align strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. In its UNGC commitment letter, Crowe pledged to focus on advancing the UNGC's sustainable development goals related to good health and well-being, reduced inequalities and responsible consumption and production.

"Sustainability means collectively making choices today that will allow all of us – our people, our clients and our communities – to thrive now and into the future. It's an obvious demonstration of our values and embodies our purpose of shaping a better tomorrow," shared Crowe Chief Operating Officer Brenda Torres. "As a firm, we continue to elevate conversations and drive positive change around well-being and DEI, both inside and outside of Crowe. Over the next year, we also have pledged to review our environmental impact, exploring initiatives to mitigate our climate risk, evaluating our suppliers and vendors and actively managing our waste footprint across our offices with an aim toward zero-waste practice."

The PEOPLE Companies That Care list is based on over 1.3 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing the experience of more than 7.5 million employees. To be considered for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ and have at least 10 U.S. employees.

For more information on what makes Crowe a great place to work, visit Crowe Careers.

About Crowe
Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world. Crowe uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax, advisory and consulting services, helping businesses uncover hidden opportunities in the market – no matter what challenges the markets present. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

