Crowe PR Joins United Partners Network as Its U.S. Partner

Move positions Crowe PR within a global alliance of independent agencies supporting international brand growth

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe PR, an award-winning integrated communications agency headquartered in San Diego with a second office in New York City, has joined United Partners Network (UPN), a leading global network of independent PR agencies, as its partner in the United States. The partnership significantly expands Crowe PR's global reach while strengthening UPN's presence in North America.

With deep expertise in introducing and scaling international brands in the U.S. market, Crowe PR enhances UPN's ability to deliver integrated global communications programs supported by strong local execution. The agency brings particular strength in health innovation, technology, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and spirits, helping brands translate global strategies into meaningful impact within the U.S. market.

Crowe PR, a division of Crowe Media, is known for driving brand awareness, credibility and business growth through ROI-focused communications strategies, including media relations, thought leadership, influencer marketing and social media management. The agency has been recognized with numerous PRSA and PR Daily Awards, named by PRNEWS as an Elite Top 120 Agency, and was included on the Inc. 5000 list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the United States for three consecutive years.

Through this partnership, Crowe PR gains immediate visibility as UPN's U.S. partner and access to UPN's international network of trusted independent agencies, enabling the firm to support more clients beyond the U.S. market. The collaboration enables Crowe PR to support clients more seamlessly across borders while providing UPN partners with a highly experienced U.S. team capable of executing complex communications strategies in one of the world's most competitive media landscapes.

For United Partners Network, the collaboration adds deep U.S. market expertise and sector strength, reinforcing its ability to support clients with local precision backed by global collaboration. For clients, the partnership unlocks expanded global capabilities while maintaining the strategic focus, senior-level service and entrepreneurial approach that define both organizations.

"United Partners brings together an exceptional global community of agencies, and we're thrilled for Crowe PR to be joining that network," said Anna Crowe, Founder & CEO of Crowe PR. "As a globally minded agency, we're looking forward to creating meaningful work together that delivers impact on a global scale."

"The partnership with Crowe PR significantly strengthens our footprint in the United States," said Maria Gergova-Bengtsson, Founder & CEO of United Partners Network. "Crowe PR combines award-winning expertise with a strong entrepreneurial mindset and deep sector knowledge. Together, we are expanding our ability to support clients who need trusted, senior teams on the ground in the U.S., while benefiting from seamless international collaboration."

The collaboration is client-led and opportunity-driven, reflecting a broader shift in the communications industry toward trust-based, flexible models of global cooperation that allow independent agencies to scale internationally without sacrificing autonomy. Both organizations will begin working together immediately, focusing on client opportunities, knowledge sharing and cross-market collaboration.

About Crowe PR

Crowe PR is a global integrated public relations and influencer marketing agency driving brand awareness, credibility, and business growth for companies within the health and innovation, spirits, and lifestyle sectors. Headquartered in San Diego with a second location in New York City, Crowe PR delivers ROI-focused services including communications strategy, media relations, thought leadership, influencer marketing, and social media management. The agency has received numerous PRSA and PR Daily Awards, has been recognized by PRNEWS as an Elite Top 120 Agency, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately owned companies in America for three consecutive years. Crowe PR is a division of Crowe Media, a next-generation media ecosystem built for how brands are discovered, trusted and scaled in today's AI- and creator-driven landscape. More information: www.crowepr.com

About United Partners Network (UPN)

United Partners Network (UPN) is a global collaboration of independent public relations and communications agencies working together to support clients across international markets. UPN operates on a client-led, referral-based model, enabling seamless global delivery through trusted local expertise. With partners across more than 65 markets worldwide, UPN helps organisations navigate complex communications challenges with agility, transparency, and impact. More information: www.united-partners.com

SOURCE CROWE PR