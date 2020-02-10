Crowell & Moring International, LLC Expands to Singapore

"Singapore is increasingly a center of gravity for all of Asia, not only for commercial and business operations, but as a regulatory and policy innovator," said Ambassador Robert Holleyman, president and CEO of C&M International and former deputy U.S. Trade Representative responsible for Asia. "Our work and client demand is driving this commitment in Singapore and the office only strengthens our ability to serve our clients in Asia and globally."

Clark Jennings, director at C&M International and former White House official, will serve as managing director of Asia and oversee the new operation in Singapore. Jennings served at the National Economic Council of the Obama Administration, where he helped coordinate the president's trade agenda, and as chief of staff at the U.S. Trade and Development Agency. His work at C&M International focuses on digital transformation and related policy developments in Asia.

"Our work is already deeply rooted in the Asia-Pacific, and we're keenly watching how digital transformation is reshaping every industry and reorienting the way that governments work with the private sector," Jennings said. "Having a physical presence in the region will help us deepen our collaboration with governments, associations, and business executives to shape the policies and manage the emerging issues that will define economic growth in 'the Asian century'."

C&M International is well established in Southeast Asia, having advised on high-profile policy initiatives and supported the development of unique, impactful public-private partnerships for a wide range of industries. This includes advising on the creation of a new framework within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to enable cross-border data flows and helping launch the region's largest public-private platform to strengthen ethical business practices across national health systems. The firm has long worked with governments to raise standards, having secured a political commitment from 21 Asia‐Pacific trade ministers to align regulatory approval procedures for medical products, and is now working to deploy international standards for the energy sector, particularly for LNG importation. Beyond its traditional trade policy and supply chain analysis capabilities, the firm has a growing portfolio related to sustainable infrastructure development and public-private sector collaboration to address the global environmental challenge around plastic marine debris.

The move into Singapore comes less than one year after C&M International opened an office in Shanghai to support clients facing cross-border transactional, investigative, policy, and regulatory needs.

"Singapore is a market that is growing in importance to our clients," said Philip T. Inglima, a board member of C&M International and chair of Crowell & Moring, LLP. "With the rapid growth in Asia, a presence in Singapore will help C&M International meet client needs to navigate the ever-changing nature of international sanctions, expand operations, align with regional partners, and engage with multilateral organizations and governments. The direct experience in the region and the insights that C&M International has gained through more than three decades of work in the region will add additional value through our on-the-ground presence."

McKinsey Global Institute has noted that Asia is on its way to exceeding 50 percent of global GDP by 2040 and driving 40 percent of the world's total consumption. Over 70 percent of global economic growth last year came from Asia.

C&M International provides government affairs, public policy, and public affairs services that complement legal services provided by Crowell & Moring, LLP in areas such as digital transformation; innovation policy and IP; trade, investment, and market access, including supply chain analysis; global health policy and regulation; data protection, privacy and cybersecurity; and other emerging policy areas.

"Singapore has established a reputation for being one of the best places in the world in which to do business. Having an office there complements Shanghai by allowing C&M International to serve clients in China and throughout Asia and to connect their policy and commercial priorities to the issues evolving in Washington, Brussels, London, and beyond," Inglima said.

About Crowell & Moring International

Crowell & Moring International, LLC is a global government affairs and public policy consulting firm that helps clients shape the international regulatory landscape to support innovation, sustainable growth, and commercial competitiveness in global markets. For more than thirty years, our team of public policy experts, former trade negotiators and government officials, economists, and researchers has worked with clients to resolve commercial and trade challenges, clear political hurdles, and engage in the policymaking processes that affect their international business goals. Our professionals have served in senior roles on Capitol Hill and at key U.S. government agencies, including the White House, the Office of the United States Trade Representative, and the Departments of State and Treasury, among others.

