Crowell & Moring Launches Procurement Collusion Strike Force Response Team

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowell & Moring has launched a special multi-disciplinary team to advise clients reacting and responding to the Department of Justice's new Procurement Collusion Strike Force (PCSF) – a multiagency initiative to detect and punish antitrust crimes in the government procurement, grant, and program funding arenas.

Crowell & Moring's PCSF Response Team, which includes nearly 20 lawyers from the firm's leading Antitrust, Government Contracts, and White Collar & Regulatory Enforcement groups, aims to help clients navigate this new antitrust enforcement environment.

"Over a third of the Antitrust Division's 100+ open grand jury investigations are dedicated to procurement fraud and undoubtedly, more are coming down the road. All companies doing business with the government at any level are potentially under the law enforcement microscope, putting a premium on prevention and training," said Daniel L. Zelenko, chair of Crowell & Moring's White Collar & Regulatory Enforcement Group.

The firm's PCSF Response Team includes former antitrust prosecutors and government procurement fraud lawyers and has the experience to address issues inherent in the most complex, multiagency investigations. From conducting trainings and risk assessments to designing compliance programs to representing clients responding to subpoenas and investigations, the group will work with clients across the spectrum of responsive activities.

"The federal government is ramping up its efforts to crack down on improprieties in the bid and proposal process, and government contractors should review and enhance training and compliance programs to avoid potential violations of antitrust and procurement laws," said Gail Zirkelbach, a partner in Crowell & Moring's Government Contracts and Investigations groups.

For additional information on the PCSF Response Team and to find valuable tools and articles, visit Crowell & Moring's PCSF Resource Center.

