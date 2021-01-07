Crowell & Moring Leaders Call for Defense of Constitutional Democracy

Lawyers have no special province when it comes to politics. We have our views, like all citizens, and we should act on them. But when it comes to defending our Constitution and our system of laws, we have a special duty and an exceptional perspective. In this moment, we must speak out, in devotion to these bedrock principles of our nation.

The President has proven himself unfit for office, and a reckless and wanton threat to the Constitution that he pledged to preserve, protect, and defend. We call upon the Vice President and the Cabinet officers to invoke Section 4 of the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, and to declare to the leaders of Congress that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. We further call upon all law firm leaders and all lawyers in government to join in this call, and to stand up for the democratic institutions and traditions of our republic and the Constitution that gives them life and protection.

Signed by:

The Management Board of Crowell & Moring LLP

Philip T. Inglima, Chair

Gregory D. Call

Ellen M. Dwyer

Peter J. Eyre

Cheryl A. Falvey

Daniel R. Forman

Keith J. Harrison

Glen G. McGorty

Kris D. Meade

Kirsten L. Nathanson

Jennifer S. Romano

Daniel A. Sasse

