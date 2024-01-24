Crowley Accepts Delivery of eWolf, the First Fully Electric Tugboat in the U.S.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowley has accepted delivery of eWolf, the first all-electric, ship assist harbor tugboat in the U.S., a milestone advancing the company's commitment to sustainability and decarbonization. The tugboat, which was designed by Crowley's engineering services team, will operate with zero emissions while providing the complete performance capabilities of a traditional tug.

The eWolf is the first fully electric ship assist harbor tug in the U.S.
The eWolf represents a historic innovation through a collaboration among Crowley, federal, state and local government partners. Their mutual commitment to improve air quality through battery energy for the vessel and port technology, including a shoreside, microgrid charging and storage station at the Port of San Diego.

"The eWolf will provide services through its advanced vessel control technology and first-in-class energy features, while providing the safety, quality and reliability that Crowley and our mariners are known for," said James Fowler, senior vice president and general manager of Crowley Shipping. "We are thrilled to reach this important achievement for our company and the U.S. maritime industry through the collaboration with our partners."

The tug, constructed by Master Boat Builders at its shipyard in Coden, Alabama, will generate 178 tons less of nitrogen oxide (NOx), 2.5 tons less of diesel particulate matter and 3,100 metric tons less of carbon dioxide (CO2) over the first 10 years of its operations – the equivalent of removing 350,000 gallons of gas from use, according to EPA calculations. The vessel uses ABB's innovative, integrated electrical propulsion system.

"The eWolf demonstrates where the maritime industry can go, in terms of both innovation and sustainability, with solid partnerships between owners, designers, suppliers and shipyards," said Garrett Rice, president of Master Boat Builders. "We are proud to have partnered with Crowley in the construction of the eWolf and look forward to seeing her at work in San Diego very soon."

After transport and final demonstration trials, the 82-foot harbor tug will operate at the Port of San Diego upon completion of Crowley's microgrid shoreside charging station. Harbor operations are expected to begin in spring 2024. The project partners include the Port, San Diego County Air Pollution Control District, the California Air Resources Board (CARB), the U.S. EPA and the U.S. Maritime Administration.

About Crowley

Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with $3.4 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3.2 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories through five business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Solutions, Crowley Wind Services and Crowley Fuels. Additional information about Crowley, its business units and subsidiaries can be found at www.crowley.com.

