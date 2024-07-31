Crowley Accepts Delivery of Largest U.S.-Flagged Bunker Barge

Constructed at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, Landmark Vessel Is Chartered to Shell

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowley has accepted delivery of the LNG bunker barge Progress, the largest U.S. Jones Act-compliant vessel of its kind, after construction was completed at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.

The Progress will expand access to cleaner energy for ship operators at the Port of Savannah, Georgia. Shell NA LNG, LLC, (Shell) signed a long-term agreement with Crowley to operate the barge, providing another fueling location to ships using liquefied natural gas.

"The Progress LNG bunker barge sets a new standard for quality and capability to serve the energy needs of the shipping industry," said James C. Fowler, senior vice president and general manager, Crowley Shipping. "LNG offers a safe and reliable solution for ocean carriers that advances the transition to lower emissions. We congratulate the people whose dedication and hard work in designing and building this world-class vessel allowed us to reach this milestone for the U.S. industry and our customers."

Designed by Crowley's engineering services group, the 416-foot-long barge has a capacity of 12,000 m3 (3.17 million gallons) and features a transformative design, enabling efficient and dependable supply of LNG to fuel ships. Progress' technologies include capability developed by Shell and Crowley's engineering services group to flexibly deliver LNG to various types of LNG containment systems.

"Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding continues to be an industry leader in building LNG bunkering barges. We take tremendous pride in seeing another FBS-built vessel leave Sturgeon Bay to its new operational home port. I am proud of the work of our entire Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding team," said Jan Allman, vice president and general manager of Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding.

LNG is the lowest carbon fuel currently available to shipping at scale, emitting up to 23% less greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (well-to-wake) compared to very/ultra low sulfur fuel oil.

About Crowley

Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with $3.4 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3.2 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories through six business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Government Solutions, Crowley Land Transportation Services, Crowley Wind Services and Crowley Fuels. Additional information about Crowley, its business units and subsidiaries can be found at www.crowley.com.

