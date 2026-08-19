Crowley, Port Houston Connect Central America and the U.S. Gulf with New Weekly Shipping Service

Gulf-Central America Express Service serves apparel, produce and retail sectors

Key facts

Crowley is launching a weekly Gulf-Central America Express Service connecting Port Houston with Santo Tomás de Castilla, Guatemala, and Puerto Cortés, Honduras.

The service supports refrigerated and dry containerized cargo, including fresh produce, apparel, consumer goods, industrial products and project cargo. The first voyage is currently scheduled to arrive Sept. 10 in Houston.

Crowley's integrated ocean, warehousing and inland logistics services are designed to give shippers faster transit, fewer supply chain handoffs and improved visibility between the U.S. Gulf and Central America.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowley, a global leader in logistics, marine and energy solutions, today announced a new weekly container service connecting Port Houston to Santo Tomás de Castilla, Guatemala, and Puerto Cortés, Honduras – two of Central America's largest and fastest-growing trade gateways.

Crowley’s new Gulf-Central America Express Service links Port Houston to major ports in Central America and offers 53-foot containers to maximize intermodal efficiency across regional supply chains.

The Gulf-Central America Express Service makes its first Houston call on Sept. 10 with Thursday departures. Crowley's vessels will carry dry and refrigerated containers that safely transport a range of fresh produce, apparel, industrial products and consumer goods from sea to land. The range of sizes includes 53-foot containers that maximize intermodal efficiency in the markets.

Central American exports to the United States grew 15.7% in year-over-year shipments in early 2026, driven largely by demand for fresh produce, according to the Inter-American Development Bank.

"A direct Houston connection provides a reliable, efficient logistics solution for U.S.-Central American supply chains," said Claudia Kattan, vice president for Central America, Mexico and Panama at Crowley. "Shippers get faster transits, improved inventory planning and the flexibility to move fresh produce, consumer goods and other time-sensitive cargo without the delays of transshipments."

Port Houston is home to one of the nation's top five and fastest-growing container ports, commanding approximately 75% of U.S. Gulf container volume. The port's scale and inland connectivity give Central American exporters direct access to Texas, Midwest and West Coast markets, strengthening supply chain reliability for U.S. retailers.

"We are proud to welcome Crowley's Gulf-Central America Express Service to Port Houston," said John Moseley, chief commercial officer for Port Houston. "This new weekly call gives shippers a direct, reliable connection to Houston and two important Central American gateways, expanding choice for customers moving refrigerated and dry cargo through Houston."

Beyond providing another option for shippers, the service will connect Houston more directly to the food, products and commercial activity moving between Central America and the United States.

"The impact of this service will extend well beyond the docks," said Charlie Jenkins, CEO of Port Houston. "It creates a more direct path for fresh produce and everyday goods to reach stores and families across our region, while helping Texas businesses connect with customers in Central America. That is what growth at Port Houston does: create opportunity and make the supply chains people rely on work better."

Crowley's expansion builds on the company's long-standing presence in Caribbean and Central America, where it has maintained an integrated inland logistics network for more than 65 years.

By combining ocean transportation with warehousing and inland services through a single provider, businesses can reduce handoffs and improve supply chain visibility, a key advantage for retailers efficiently managing product inventory and shelf-life cycles.

Purpose-built to support the dynamic needs of customers, Crowley's container vessels offer space for dry, refrigerated and project cargo, including 40- and 45-foot dry and refrigerated containers, 53-foot dry containers and 20- and 40-foot flat-rack equipment. The Crowley network of terminals, warehousing and supply chain solutions united U.S., Central American and Caribbean ports such as the Dominican Republic.

For more information about Crowley's Houston service and broad capabilities, visit crowley.com/logistics.

About Crowley

Crowley is a private-held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company. For more than 130 years, its portfolio of businesses has provided innovative ocean and land transportation solutions for the commercial and government sectors. As a global ship owner and operator, Crowley serves 36 nations and island territories and is one of the leading employers of U.S. mariners. Visit www.crowley.com to learn more.

Contacts:

David DeCamp Torey Vogel Director, Corporate Communications Sr. Specialist, Corporate Communications (904) 727-4263 (904) 726-4536 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Crowley