Crown & Caliber and Brown & Company Jewelers Introduce Luxury Watch Trade-In Program

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based brands, Crown & Caliber and Brown & Company Jewelers have introduced a new luxury watch trade-in program, offering watch owners the opportunity to sell their luxury timepiece for cash or a Brown & Co. Jewelers store credit with an added 20% premium.

The program encourages luxury watch owners to visit the Brown & Company Jewelers' website to submit their luxury watch for a complimentary quote provided by Crown & Caliber, whose values are based on thousands of real sales and listings in the second-hand market. Once a quote has been received, customers can elect to accept cash value or in-store credit equal to the trade value with an added premium applicable to all watches, designer jewelry, and diamond jewelry sold at all Brown & Co. Jewelers Atlanta-based retail stores.

"Atlanta is our home. Crown & Caliber started here in 2013, so we're thrilled to be able to partner with a brand like Brown & Co. Jewelers, who is undoubtably one of the city's most-respected jewelers," says Hamilton Powell, founder and CEO of Crown & Caliber. "Staying true to our local roots has always been an aspect of our business. Pairing the trust and transparency we promise our customers with the historic reputation and knowledge of Brown & Co. Jewelers will provide those from and visiting Atlanta with a new level of luxury."

Founded in 1974, Brown and Company Jewelers represents one of the largest independent jewelry stores in the country. They currently have two Atlanta locations, one in Roswell, Georgia and the other in Buckhead, Georgia.

"We are excited about this new opportunity to expand our offerings through preowned timepieces, with Crown &Caliber as our partner," states Sara Beth Brown Prendeville, Director of Sales at Brown & Company Jewelers. "We love to support fellow local businesses that believe in our similar values, such as Crown & Caliber. We look forward to a long-lasting partnership that will benefit our customers with this simple, easy, and fair, trade-in program."

Luxury watch brands considered for trade-in include, but are not limited to: Rolex, OMEGA, TAG Heuer, Breitling, Cartier, Panerai, IWC, and Patek Philippe.

To learn more about this trade-in program or to trade in your luxury watch for a new timepiece, visit www.brownjewelers.com/crown-caliber/.

About Crown & Caliber

Crown & Caliber was founded in 2013 as an exclusively online marketplace for pre-owned luxury watches, including Rolex, Omega, Breitling, Panerai, Patek Philippe, Tag Heuer, and dozens of others. The company is dedicated to its reputation as the most trusted e-retailer of pre-owned luxury timepieces – taking the fear and skepticism out the watch buying & selling process. The 40-person team, based in Atlanta, is passionate about watches and the stories they tell about people, culture, and craftsmanship and technology. Crown & Caliber offers the ultimate in customer service and industry expertise. For more information, visit: www.crownandcaliber.com or call (888) 715-9118.

About Brown and Company Jewelers

Brown and Company Jewelers was built on the legacy of Frank Brown's grandmother Marie Burns. Marie founded the Jewel Box in 1923, located in the Grand Historic Davenport Hotel in Spokane, Washington. Brown & Co. has always been an independent family-owned and operated business and has no plans to change. Frank Brown has two daughters who are extremely passionate about all things Brown & Co. They grew up running around in the stores, helping on the salesfloor during the Summers and giftwrapping during the holidays. Daughter, Amy Brown Greene, officially joined the company in 2003 and daughter, Sara Beth Brown Prendeville, officially joined the company in 2013. Amy and Sara Beth are now Vice Presidents of Brown and Company and love learning from and working alongside their father, Frank.

Brown & Company Jewelers has two jewelry stores located in Historic Roswell and the heart of Buckhead and is also one of the largest independent jewelry stores in the country. Brown and Company Jewelers is a member of the Jewelers Vigilance Commission and has been a member of the American Gem Society since 1976. Our staff consists of multiple GIA Graduate Gemologists, Diamond Graduates, Master Jewelers, and AGS Certified Gemologists with vast backgrounds in the jewelry industry.

Brown & Company offers everything from top designer fashion jewelry and high-end timepieces, to the largest selection of diamond engagement rings in the city. The Brown & Co. Custom Design Team is unlike any other, with world renown jewelers that can make your jewelry dreams a reality. Shop in store or online at Brownjewelers.com

For further information please call our Roswell location at (770) 993-1080 or our Buckhead location at (404) 814-9800 or visit us online at brownjewelers.com.

