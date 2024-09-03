Crown Aesthetics Announces FDA Clearance of New SkinPen® Precision Elite

The first FDA-Cleared microneedling treatment and category leader in dermatology and aesthetics continues to build its legacy with best-in-class technology

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Aesthetics, a Crown Laboratories company and leading innovator in the dermatologic and aesthetics medical device industry, is excited to announce the FDA clearance of its new SkinPen® Precision Elite ("Elite"). This elevated device advances the SkinPen legacy and continues to position the brand as the highest standard in microneedling.

SkinPen Elite

After its inaugural FDA-clearance 6 years ago, SkinPen continues to be the preferred choice for microneedling procedures among providers and patients in the U.S. The SkinPen Precision Elite is set to launch later this year and will be added to the Crown Aesthetics portfolio as a premium option for aesthetics partners. Based on provider feedback, the new Elite offers an upgraded user experience with an easy-to-install RFID cartridge, enhanced patient safety features, active retraction powered by all-new ActiSine™ technology, lifetime warranty (subject to terms and conditions), and more.

"Crown Aesthetics looks forward to bringing the new FDA-cleared SkinPen Precision Elite to the market as a premium option for our trusted aesthetics partners," said Jeff Bedard, Founder and CEO of Crown Laboratories. "We are always looking for ways to improve, and Elite elevates the highest standard in microneedling. As the pioneer in the category, we are committed to holding that position by listening to our customers and providing thoughtful, industry-leading innovation."

"With the upcoming launch of SkinPen Precision Elite, I commend the brand's dedication to excellence and to enhancing both the provider experience and patient outcomes," notes Dr. Doris Day, Board-Certified Dermatologist. "Microneedling with SkinPen is a powerful method for leveraging the body's natural healing processes to boost collagen production and improve the appearance of acne scars and wrinkles."

Launching later this year, the SkinPen Precision Elite will enable aesthetic practices to deliver their in-office treatments with even more ease and precision. This minimally invasive in-office procedure rejuvenates the skin from within, improving the appearance of facial acne scars and wrinkles on the neck. Treatments are quick, easy, and require minimal downtime. For more information on SkinPen visit www.skinpen.com.

About Crown Aesthetics

Crown Aesthetics, a premier medical aesthetics company, is dedicated to helping leading practices around the world grow their businesses. We do that by delivering dramatic results in rejuvenation and restoration. Our minimally-invasive innovations – SkinPen®, the first FDA-cleared microneedling device; MicroPen EVO™, also FDA-cleared; BIOJUVE™, a novel skin biome brand; a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) system ProGen PRP® Eclipse; and Votesse™, a hair health system - act as "gateway" products that drive new and highly satisfied patients into practices. Based in Dallas, Texas, Crown Aesthetics strives to set industry standards for efficacy, safety, and innovation. As a result, our customers consistently deliver the best aesthetic care in the business. For more information, please visit www.crownaesthetics.com .

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium, and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for eleven years and has expanded its distribution to over 60 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com .

SOURCE Crown Laboratories, Inc.