Crown Aesthetics Announces Launch of Prestige Loyalty Program

Industry leader rolls out Exclusive Benefits to Existing Customers of SkinPen®, ProGen PRP® Eclipse, Votesse®, and BIOJUVE™

DALLAS, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Aesthetics, a Crown Laboratories, Inc. company and a leader in the aesthetic industry, is proud to announce the launch of Crown Aesthetics Prestige, a loyalty program designed exclusively for customers of its portfolio business.* This exciting initiative is set to ignite the Crown Aesthetics' customer experience, aligning with Crown Aesthetics' deep-rooted commitment in offering best-in-class products and services.

"We are differentiating ourselves with a loyalty program that is simple, transparent, and exciting," said Jeff Bedard, President and CEO of Crown Laboratories. "Our focus is to empower customers with tools that enhance their practice and contribute to their overall success. This is something we've been working on for a long time, and we're excited to see it come to life."

Crown Aesthetics Prestige offers a wide range of benefits with a focus on simplicity and effectiveness. The program enables members to earn Tier Qualifying Points on every qualifying purchase from the Crown Aesthetics' portfolio, which encourages continued engagement and incentivizes loyalty with premium products. Customers can accumulate Crown Statement Credits, which translate into substantial savings on future qualifying transactions and Crown Prestige Points, which can be exchanged for a variety of enticing Crown Aesthetics products and more, with every eligible purchase from the Crown Aesthetics portfolio. The higher your tier within the program, the greater your benefits creating a dynamic experience.

Key highlights of the loyalty program include:

Crown Statement Credits: Members earn Crown Statement Credits that can be utilized for savings on future purchases, further enhancing the value proposition for our loyal customers.

Prestige Points: Members accumulate Prestige Points with every purchase, which can be redeemed for an array of Crown Aesthetics' products. This allows customers to experience the luxury of our products while enjoying exclusive perks.

"This program was designed as a way to show our appreciation to our loyal customers, and to help them grow their business," said Sean Madanipour, Vice President of Marketing at Crown Aesthetics. "We truly value our relationship with our loyal customers and introducing the Prestige loyalty program is our way to further strengthen that relationship and play a small role in growing their practices and ultimately the aesthetics market."

"It has been such a great experience working with Crown Aesthetics on developing this program and keeping physician benefits in mind," said Dr. Jeffery Rapaport, Founder of Rapaport Hair Institute. "Crown is uniquely focused on improving the physician experience, whether it's their dedication to safety for both the physician and patient or exceptional customer service, so the development of this Prestige program was a natural next step. I am excited to be part of this program and look forward to taking advantage of the new Prestige Program in my own practice and sharing it with my fellow physicians who are part of the Crown family."

Crown Aesthetics invites all existing customers to join the program and unlock a world of exciting benefits, premium products, and unparalleled support for their practices. As the company continues to innovate and elevate the aesthetic industry, they remain dedicated to empowering their partners every step of the way.

For more information about the Crown Aesthetics Prestige Program, and to review the Program's Terms and Conditions and eligibility requirements, please visit www.CrownAesthetics.com/Prestige.

*Subject to Terms and Conditions. Void where prohibited.

About Crown Aesthetics

Crown Aesthetics, the premier medical aesthetics company, is dedicated to helping leading practices around the world grow their businesses. We do that by delivering dramatic results in rejuvenation and restoration. Our minimally-invasive innovations – SkinPen®, the first FDA-cleared microneedling device; MicroPen EVO™, also FDA-cleared; BIOJUVE™, a novel skin biome brand; a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) system ProGen PRP® Eclipse; and VOTESSE®, a hair health system - act as "gateway" products that drive new and highly satisfied patients into practices. Based in Dallas, Texas, Crown Aesthetics sets industry standards for efficacy, safety, and innovation. As a result, our customers consistently deliver the best aesthetic care in the business. For more information, please visit www.crownaesthetics.com.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium, and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for ten years and has expanded its distribution to over 50 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

