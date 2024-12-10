Crown Aesthetics Announces U.S. Launch of the SkinPen® Precision Elite: The New Standard in Microneedling

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Aesthetics, a division of Crown Laboratories and a leader in the dermatologic and aesthetics medical device industry, is excited to announce the official launch of the SkinPen® Precision Elite, a revolutionary FDA-cleared device (Elite Cartridge Unit) that sets a new benchmark in microneedling.

As the #1 microneedling brand in the U.S.*, SkinPen is proud to introduce this state-of-the-art device, designed to enhance the user experience for aesthetic practitioners. SkinPen Precision Elite features significant upgrades, including an innovative, one-time use, easy-to-install cartridge minimizing risk for accidental lockouts with active retraction technology powered by the all-new ActiSine™ technology. This breakthrough ensures the smoothest glide on the skin, making it comfortable for both providers and patients, preventing common issues like scratching or dragging associated with traditional spring mechanism cartridges.

Most notably, SkinPen Precision Elite is equipped with an Interactive Digital Display that offers intuitive guidance throughout the treatment process. Key features include prompts for cartridge installation, a battery charge indicator, and on-screen troubleshooting assistance. To streamline operations, the SkinPen Precision Elite features an Elite Efficiency Timer (EET), helping providers maintain efficiency and optimize ROI. The device is powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery with inductive charging, eliminating the risk of battery failure during procedures and ensuring a seamless experience for practitioners.

"The time and dedication poured into these advancements for our flagship product, SkinPen, reflect the passion of our entire team," said Jeff Bedard, Founder and CEO of Crown Laboratories. "With Precision Elite, we're not just enhancing a device—we're redefining the microneedling standard for performance, reliability, and ease of use. This launch is the culmination of years of collaboration and listening to the needs of our providers. We are proud to deliver a device that combines cutting-edge technology with meaningful feedback from the aesthetics community."

"I am thrilled to have been the first physician in the US to experience the new SkinPen Precision Elite," shared Dr. Doris Day, Board-Certified Dermatologist. "They did a great job of listening to physician feedback and incorporated specific enhancements we recommended. Everything from the easy to install cartridges to the digital display allows for a more seamless treatment, allowing me to focus more on actually treating my patients than adjusting the device. The feel of the new device in-hand is much improved, with its perfectly weighted ergonomics, it makes treating patients significantly easier and provides an improved field of view of the treatment area."

"Crown Aesthetics is thrilled to introduce the SkinPen Precision Elite as the new elevated standard in microneedling," said Sean Madanipour, Vice President of Marketing at Crown Aesthetics. "Receiving FDA clearance for SkinPen Precision Elite earlier this year is a testament to Crown's commitment to safety and efficacy while continuing to lead the industry in innovation."

SkinPen Precision Elite is now available to aesthetic practices nationwide and comes with a Lifetime Warranty**. SkinPen treatments are quick, minimally invasive in-office procedures that improve the appearance of facial acne scars and neck wrinkles, rejuvenating the skin with minimal downtime. For more information or to find a provider, visit www.skinpen.com.

About Crown Aesthetics

Crown Aesthetics, a premier medical aesthetics company, is dedicated to helping leading practices around the world grow their businesses. We do that by delivering dramatic results in rejuvenation and restoration. Our minimally-invasive innovations – SkinPen®, the first FDA-cleared microneedling device; MicroPen EVO™, also FDA-cleared; BIOJUVE®, a novel skin biome brand; a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) system ProGen PRP® Eclipse; and Votesse®, a hair health system - act as "gateway" products that drive new and highly satisfied patients into practices. Based in Dallas, Texas, Crown Aesthetics strives to set industry standards for efficacy, safety, and innovation. As a result, our customers consistently deliver the best aesthetic care in the business. For more information, please visit www.crownaesthetics.com .

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium, and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for eleven years and has expanded its distribution to over 60 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com .

