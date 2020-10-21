Crown Aesthetics Continues To Lead By Example, Demonstrating "Safety First" With Transfer Of PRP Manufacturing Facility To The USA

Patients and physician partners are the core of the Crown Aesthetics' identity. Their safety and well-being is always at the forefront of the business. This philosophy took flight when creating their first-to-market and FDA-cleared launch of SkinPen® , the clinically proven solution to safely and effectively improve the appearance of facial acne scars for people age 22 and above. Made in the USA, SkinPen went far beyond the required safety measures and set a new standard with patented device features and technology. In that same spirit, ISO and MDSAP certified Crown Aesthetics, in partnership with Healeon Medical, a Bimini Health Tech company, relocated the manufacturing of ProGen Advantage PRP TM system to the US to maintain a high level of oversight into the quality of the technology. The product is manufactured in an ISO13485 certified manufacturing facility in Irvine, CA and sterilized by STERIS Applied Sterilization. We are proud to have the most comprehensive platelet rich plasma offering in the aesthetic space all made in the USA.

"We take the safety of our partners and their patients very seriously. Patient safety is where we start when making strategic decision about our product portfolio," said Joe Proctor, President of Crown Aesthetics. "We created a higher standard within the micro-needling space and are now following strict protocols to do the same for the PRP space."

Despite delaying the launch and understanding that short term gains could be at risk, Crown Aesthetics took a long term stance in ensuring they were providing the highest quality products to HCPs and the patients they serve. The brand's executive team is confident in their decision to protect the community, further proving their dedication to doing the right thing and leading by example.

ProGen PRP™ Advantage is an easy to use, single spin system that features 15ml and 30ml tubes, yielding 7-15ml of 2x concentration PRP. With the launch of ProGen PRP™ Advantage, physicians will now be able to deliver Platelet Rich Plasma procedures more efficiently and conveniently.

About Crown

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skin care company is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, beauty, and therapeutic skin care products that improve the quality of life for its customers. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it is poised to become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for seven years and has expanded its distribution to over 25 countries. For more information about Crown or its products, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

About Crown Aesthetics

Crown Aesthetics, the premier medical aesthetics company, is dedicated to helping leading aesthetic practices around the world grow their businesses. We do that by delivering dramatic results in rejuvenation and restoration. Our non-invasive innovations – SkinPen®, the first FDA-cleared microneedling device; the post-microneedling protocol SKINFUSE®; and the platelet-rich plasma s(PRP) system ProGen Advantage – act as "gateway" products that draw new consumers to practices. Based in Dallas, Texas, Crown Aesthetics sets industry standards for efficacy, safety, and innovation. As a result, our customers consistently deliver the best aesthetic care in the business. For more information, please visit www.crownaesthetics.com.

About Bimini Health Tech

Bimini Health Tech is a global leader in the medical aesthetics and regenerative market with ISO and MDSAP certifications. The Bimini Health Tech portfolio includes Healeon®, Puregraft®, Dermapose®, and Kerastem®. The company develops and commercializes products that are elegant in their simplicity, yet impactful and proven in their aesthetic and therapeutic benefit. Since 2013, they have been developing innovative products to provide premium aesthetic care options to consumers and physicians alike. Visit www.biminihealthtech.com.

About Healeon Medical, Inc.

Healeon® is dedicated to paving the way for regenerative solutions by providing innovative medical devices for autologous, point-of-care treatments. Healeon has rapidly emerged as a major player in the regenerative medicine market. Specifically, Healeon's technologies offer easier and safer solutions that provide unparalleled cell and protein concentrates designed to meet individual practice and patients' needs.

