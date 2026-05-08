Crown Affair Announces Series C Investment Led by Stride Consumer Partners

NEW YORK, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Affair, the modern haircare brand recognized for its clean, high-performing formulas and emphasis on thoughtful rituals, announced its Series C investment led by Stride Consumer Partners—marking an important milestone in the company's ongoing growth.

The round consists primarily of secondary capital and reflects a long-standing relationship between Crown Affair and Stride. Stride Consumer's Operating Partner, Nicole Fourgoux, has always been an admirer of Crown Affair, following the brand since its inception and waiting for the right moment to formally cement a partnership. Nicole added "This investment represents a shared belief in Crown Affair's vision and a deep alignment in building a thoughtful, enduring brand within the haircare category. With its elevated, minimalist, and ritual-driven positioning, Crown Affair is particularly well suited to capture the shift toward the skinification of hair, where consumers are seeking more holistic efficacy, intention, and long-term care."

The funding comes at a pivotal moment for Crown Affair, as the company deepens its relationship with Sephora following a recent expansion into all retail doors nationwide. This growth underscores the brand's ability to not only launch but sustain high-performing hero products, demonstrating a commitment to creating timeless essentials, rather than chasing short-lived trends.

Crown Affair's long time investment partner, True Beauty Ventures, has been instrumental throughout the brand's growth and will continue to collaborate. Crown Affair remains focused on scaling deliberately and sustainably, guided by its mission, vision, and core philosophy. The company will continue to prioritize product integrity, community, and long-term brand building.

With this new partnership, Crown Affair is well-positioned to build on its momentum while staying true to the principles that have defined the brand since day one.

Crown Affair CEO, Elaine Choi, notes "Who you partner with matters as much as what you build. What drew us to Stride was their genuine understanding of our vision and the category we're helping define — and what's been remarkable is how naturally aligned we've felt from the start, on vision, on values, on what it means to build something lasting. We're excited to step into this next chapter together." Founder, Dianna Cohen, adds "I started Crown Affair with a simple belief: that the way you care for your hair can be something you actually look forward to — a moment that's yours, that transforms how you show up in the world. Watching that resonate with so many people, and now seeing Crown Affair reach them at scale through Sephora, has been one of the more rewarding parts of this journey. This partnership with Stride means we get to bring that ritual to even more people— and that's exactly what we set out to do. We're proud to have a partner who is as intentional about this as we are."

Brittany Sperling, Principal at Stride Consumer Partners added, "We were immediately drawn to the strength of the Crown Affair team—an incredibly talented group that has built a timeless, beloved brand supported by deep customer loyalty and best-in-class products. We are excited to partner with Dianna and Elaine and the rest of the team at Crown Affair as they continue to elevate everyday haircare into a meaningful self-care ritual."

Foley & Lardner served as the legal advisor to Crown Affair. Ropes & Gray served as the legal advisor to Stride Consumer Partners.

About Crown Affair

Crown Affair is a modern haircare brand redefining the relationship people have with their hair. With a focus on intentional rituals, high-performance clean formulations, and handcrafted tools, Crown Affair empowers individuals to create meaningful self-care routines. Founded by Dianna Cohen in 2020, Crown Affair is available online and in Sephora stores across the U.S., offering an elevated experience for consumers seeking mindful haircare solutions.

About Stride Consumer Partners

Stride is a private equity firm that specializes in partnering with talented and dynamic founders, entrepreneurs, and business leaders to build the next generation of great consumer brands. Founded by a passionate group of experienced investor-operators, Stride's unique approach brings together a fully integrated team of successful investors working alongside seasoned operators to assist high-growth and disruptive consumer products and services businesses to hit their stride. Together, Stride supports its partners on their journey as they take decisive steps toward delivering on their vision. Within consumer, the firm focuses on the following areas of expertise: beauty & personal care, food and beverage, active lifestyle and multi-unit consumer services. The Stride team has had the pleasure of working side-by-side with the founders and teams of Chomps, Crown Affair, Odele Beauty, Patrick Ta, Peachy, Serenity Kids, Skinfix and Truewerk. For more information, please visit Stride Consumer Partners website.

SOURCE Crown Affair