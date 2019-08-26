Crown Bank Adds lndustry Expert as CFO

A former financial manager, business advisor, and profitability consultant, Moen has served as CFO at several major financial institutions and community banks throughout the Midwest. Moen will elevate Crown Bank's opportunities to advance the goals of Minnesota businesses and individuals with his depth of experience in management, profitability research and analyses, strategic leadership, acquisition assessment, and ALCO expertise.

Having successfully deployed growth strategies at both large and small community banks, Moen will have a substantive effect on Crown Bank's ability to help guide, and deliver solid solutions to its clients in a timely manner.

"Paul brings an enormous amount of expertise in the industry to Crown Bank and that will have a direct impact on our ability to serve our clients' diverse needs with high level guidance, quick service and putting our customers first," said Crown Bank Chairman John Healey. "It's an exciting time at Crown Bank as we continue our aggressive growth trajectory. In the past year we have recruited top talent including Paul as we build our deposits and increase our lending. We are the bank for anyone who doesn't want to be a number, but rather values a partnership that is there through the highs and the lows."

According to Moen, he was attracted to Crown Bank by their new leadership team and their willingness to invest in products and services that best serve customer needs.

"I have been fortunate to be a part of some talented executive teams in several very successful banks in my career both as an employee and a consultant. I was attracted to Crown Bank because of the new leadership, new energy and desire to move the bank forward," Moen said. "I have a unique skill set and over the years have observed what it takes for banks to succeed, thrive and serve their customers well and Crown Bank has that formula for success."

Founded in 2000, Crown Bank is a trusted source for community banking, lending and a variety of other services for businesses and individuals throughout Minnesota. With locations in Edina and downtown Minneapolis, the staff and leadership at Crown Bank are focused on providing superior customer service for clients who need bankers that understand complex financial information. To learn more, go to Crown-Bank.com .

