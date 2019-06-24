Crown Bank Ready for Next Decade of Business Growth, Technological Innovation, and Customer Collaboration With New Leadership

With more than 20 years in the banking industry, Wessels steps into this new leadership role as Minnesota companies are experiencing strong growth. Under Wessels' leadership, Crown Bank is poised to provide Minnesota companies and individuals with the tools and strategies they need in response to this growth. Earlier this year, the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce reported that 76 percent of firms across the state saw an increase in revenues from 2017 to 2018. More than 60 percent of businesses saw profits jump as well.

"In these days of what seems like constant consolidation in the banking industry, Crown Bank is committed to remaining a community bank under Jeff's steady and diligent leadership," said Crown Bank Chairman John Healey. "We are extremely pleased Jeff will be leading us into a new decade of strong growth in our community. With pride we build long-term relationships with business executives, entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals, who in turn give back to our community."

Previously, Wessels served as Crown Bank's, Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of Finance, Senior Credit Officer and Commercial Lending Officer over the past 18 years. He has extensive experience working for small to midsize businesses, which informs the guidance and insight he offers to clients.

"Jeff is exactly the leader we need as we prepare for the next decade of growth and customer collaborations," Healey adds. "Jeff has a high level of integrity, deep experience in the banking industry, and a long history with Crown Bank clients and staff. We look forward to continuing to assist clients with superior customer service and smart, customized loan solutions with Jeff leading the way."

Wessels served as Interim President of Crown Bank from September of 2018 until his promotion to President and Chief Operating Officer in February, 2019.

"I'm honored to step into this role as our team continues to help local businesses and individuals move forward with the best financial services and products around," Wessels said. "Behind every thriving community is a strong bank. We are proud to be that bank."

