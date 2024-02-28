Crown Castle Co-Founder Ted B. Miller Files Lawsuit to Invalidate Crown Castle's Unlawful Cooperation Agreement with Elliott

Asserts That Crown Castle's Cooperation Agreement Struck Prior to Company's Nomination Window Disenfranchises Shareholders and Entrenches Board

Cooperation Agreement Granted Two Board Seats and Does Not Require Elliott to Retain Equity Ownership in Company, Thereby Misaligning Elliott's Incentives with Long-Term Interests of Company and Shareholders

Urges Crown Castle to Immediately Put Cooperation Agreement to a Shareholder Vote to Restore Transparency and Credibility

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ted B. Miller, co-founder of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle" or the "Company") and his investment vehicle Boots Capital Management, LLC ("Boots Capital") today filed a complaint in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware (the "Court") seeking to invalidate the cooperation agreement between Crown Castle's Board of Directors (the "Board") and Elliott Investment Management, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") announced on December 20, 2023. Under the terms of the cooperation agreement, Elliott and the Company appointed two new directors, Jason Genrich, Partner at Elliott, and Sunit Patel, Chief Financial Officer of Ibotta Inc. (collectively, the "Elliott Directors"), to the Board. Elliott received substantial governance rights without the customary provision that it be required to maintain an equity ownership position in the Company.1

Mr. Miller stated: "The Crown Castle Board's short-sighted decision to enter into this fundamentally unlawful cooperation agreement just prior to the Company's nomination window is yet another example of the Board's poor governance, lack of accountability, hostility towards its shareholders, and track record of flawed decision making, all of which have resulted in the destruction of tens of billions of dollars in shareholder value. Moreover, the terms of the cooperation agreement granted Elliott certain governance rights without requiring it to maintain an equity ownership position in the Company, grossly misaligning Elliott's short-term profit incentives with the long-term interests of Crown Castle and its shareholders. Submitting the cooperation agreement to a shareholder vote is a necessary step to help restore the Company's credibility with investors and forestall costly and distracting litigation, which could delay a sale of the Company's fiber assets and further erode shareholder value. However, given the Board's continued refusal to put the unlawful cooperation agreement to a shareholder vote, we have filed this lawsuit to defend the rights of Crown Castle's shareholders."

The complaint alleges the following:

The cooperation agreement directly infringes upon the Board's powers and responsibilities, and substantially restrains the Board's ability to use its own best judgment on key management matters in violation of Section 141 of the Delaware General Corporation Law and confers outsized concessions upon Elliott, including a commitment to include the Elliott Directors on the Board's slate in the 2024 election and guaranteed Elliott representation on key Board committees.

The terms of the cooperation agreement are invalid and unenforceable as a matter of Delaware law, as reflected most recently in the February 22, 2024 written opinion by Vice Chancellor Travis Laster , in the case West Palm Beach Firefighters' Pension Fund v. Moelis & Company. 2

law, as reflected most recently in the written opinion by Vice Chancellor , in the case West Palm Beach Firefighters' Pension Fund v. Moelis & Company. The Company breached its own bylaws through its entry into the cooperation agreement, which impermissibly constrains the Board's authority on key governance matters in direct violation of certain of its bylaw provisions, a matter further reaffirmed in the recent Laster opinion in the Chancery Court.

Elliott and the Elliott Directors knowingly aided and abetted the director defendants' breaches of fiduciary duty outlined in the complaint and provided them with substantial assistance.

Mr. Miller added, "It is unconscionable that the Company's current Board has just seven total years of tower industry operating experience, even after the recent addition of new directors. To that end, we believe Crown Castle's Board must be reconstituted with directors that have the necessary industry expertise and skillsets to execute a long-term strategy that will enhance operational excellence, fix the Company's broken culture, and restore and unlock meaningful value for long-suffering shareholders."

On February 20, 2024, Mr. Miller nominated a slate of four highly qualified director candidates who collectively would bring more than five decades of successful global tower industry experience to the Crown Castle Board. Mr. Miller and the nominees have presented a detailed and actionable plan to the Board to optimize the value of Crown Castle's fiber assets, digitize its tower portfolio, materially improve its operations and go-to-market strategy, rebuild its management team with experienced executives, repair its broken company culture, and deliver significantly improved financials to restore and drive shareholder value. In addition to this detailed operating plan, Mr. Miller and the nominees have led and shared with the Company a six-month due diligence process with 25 prospective buyers and financing sources to increase the speed and certainty of completing a sale of Crown Castle's fiber assets this year, before potential tax benefits of over $1 billion expire at the end of 2024.

Heyman Enerio Gattuso & Hirzel LLP and Woolery & Co. PLLC are serving as legal advisors to Mr. Miller.

The case number is 2024-0176.

1 For example, Pinterest, Inc. entered into a cooperation agreement with Elliott on December 6, 2022, and Cardinal Health, Inc. entered into a cooperation agreement with Elliott on September 5, 2022, which each required that Elliott maintain an equity ownership threshold of 4.3% and 2.25%, respectively.

2 Vice Chancellor Laster's opinion is accessible here: https://law.justia.com/cases/delaware/court-of-chancery/2024/c-a-no-2023-0309-jtl-0.html

