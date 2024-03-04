Crown Castle Co-Founder Ted B. Miller Issues Statement on Crown Castle's Rewrite of Cooperation Agreement with Elliott

New Agreement Reflects Crown Castle Acknowledgement That Elliott Cooperation Agreement Process was Tainted and is Unlawful

Elliott Still Not Required to Retain Equity Ownership in Company, Which Continues to Misalign Incentives with Long-Term Interests of Company and Shareholders

Miller Will Continue to Pursue Delaware Litigation

Calls on Shareholders To Demand Crown Castle Board Add Four Highly Qualified Nominees

HOUSTON, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ted B. Miller, co-founder of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle" or the "Company") and his investment vehicle Boots Capital Management, LLC ("Boots Capital") today issued the following statement:

"Today's rewrite of Crown Castle's cooperation agreement with Elliott Management is a clear admission that the Board of Directors' process was tainted and that it acted unlawfully. Just two days ago, the Crown Castle Board declared our litigation to be without merit. By now recutting the fundamentally flawed cooperation agreement and conceding the opposite, these faithless fiduciaries have shredded any remaining credibility. Nor does the amended agreement solve anything. It is a half-measure that still does not require Elliott to maintain an equity position in the Company and does nothing to address the tainted process undertaken to nominate and elect directors.

Shareholders have been abused by the Board's actions, which continue to waste shareholder resources amid a disastrous era that has seen tens of billions of shareholder value destroyed. Shareholders should demand the Board immediately work with Boots Capital to reconstitute itself with our nominees who have the unrivaled 50+ years of industry expertise and an actionable forward-looking plan that will restore Crown Castle's value. It is time for change with new independent directors and a fresh start."

Heyman Enerio Gattuso & Hirzel LLP and Woolery & Co. PLLC are serving as legal advisors to Mr. Miller.

The case number is 2024-0176.

