CROWN Coalition Sponsors Senate Bill 188 To End Hair Discrimination In The State Of California

NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The CROWN Coalition, a national alliance comprised of the National Urban League, Western Center on Law & Poverty, Color Of Change, and Dove, is proud to announce it is sponsoring SB 188, the Creating a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural hair (CROWN) Act. The legislation will ensure protection against discrimination in the workplace based on hairstyles by prohibiting employers from enforcing purportedly “race neutral” grooming policies that disproportionately impact persons of color. To date, there is no legal precedent in state or federal court to protect individuals against hair discrimination. The Senate Judiciary Committee will begin consideration of Senate Bill 188, “The Crown Act” on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 1:30pm/PT by Senator Holly Mitchell, D-Los Angeles.

"While anti-discrimination laws presently protect the choice to wear an afro, afros are not the only natural presentation of Black hair," said Senator Mitchell. "My bill will help ensure protection against discrimination based on hairstyles by specifying in government code that the protected class of race also includes traits historically associated with race identification, such as hair texture and hairstyles."

The CROWN Coalition is dedicated to the advancement of anti-discrimination legislation across the United States, starting with the great state of California. The Coalition and its members believe that diversity and inclusion are key drivers of success across all industries and sectors. The CROWN Act corrects an inconsistency in existing anti-discrimination laws by amending the California Government Code to protect against discrimination based on traits historically associated with race such as hair texture and protective hairstyles. The Coalition, in support of The CROWN Act, aims to put an end to the significant injustices of hair discrimination that has spanned decades across the United States.

The CROWN Act is also being supported by organizations such as: ACLU California, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), Anti-Defamation League, Black American Political Association of California, Black Women for Wellness Action Project, Black Women Organized for Political Action, California Black Chamber of Commerce, California Civil Liberties Advocacy, California Employment Lawyers Association, California School Board Association, California Teachers Association, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, Equal Rights Advocates, Greenlining Institute, National Association of Social Workers – California Chapter, National Council of Negro Women, National Women's Law Center, The Links, Incorporated, The U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., and Women's Foundation of California.

The CROWN Coalition plans to pursue similar legislation in other states. For more information on SB 188 'The CROWN Act' click here and click here to see the legislation.

