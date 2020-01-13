Crown Commits To 20% Reduction In Water Usage By 2025

YARDLEY, Pa., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) (Crown) (www.crowncork.com) has committed to a new environmental sustainability goal to reduce water usage in its global operations by 20% from 2019 levels by the end of 2025. These efforts will decrease the Company's water usage by over 500 million gallons annually. The goal continues the progression of water usage reduction activities that have been underway in Crown's global facilities since 2016.

"We recognize the global urgency around water conservation and the responsibility we have as a business to help protect this invaluable resource," said Jerry Gifford, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Crown. "With the accomplishment of our first external sustainability goals well within our reach by the end of 2020, we are raising the bar for our future performance targets. Establishing an ambitious water usage reduction goal is an example of that in action and represents only one piece of a larger water stewardship strategy that will be announced later this year."

Water serves as a critical resource during the beverage can manufacturing process. Crown's 54 beverage can plants around the world will take the lead in implementing efficiency improvements to achieve the targeted water reductions. The improvements made in these facilities will serve as best practices for water utilization and be shared Company-wide to maximize progress.

"Crown remains committed to reducing the environmental impact of its global operations and decreasing water usage is the next logical step for our sustainability journey. It also aligns us with a leading material issue for our customers and among our peers," commented John Rost, Ph.D., Vice President, Global Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs at Crown. "To achieve our water usage reduction goal, we are focusing on capturing efficiencies through several methods, including changing behavior, optimizing processes, introducing best practices and innovation, deploying new equipment and technologies and increasing the use of recycled and reclaimed water."

Crown will report on progress against its water usage reduction goal annually. In addition, Crown will complete the full version of CDP's water security questionnaire in 2020. The Company submitted its first response to the questionnaire in 2019.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.



Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.

