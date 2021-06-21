Crown Electrokinetics Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Launched first field test of DynamicTint™ Smart Glass inserts with large commercial REIT

Appointed Joel Krutz as Chief Financial Officer

News provided by

Crown Electrokinetics

Jun 21, 2021, 16:15 ET

CORVALLIS, Ore., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a leading smart glass technology company that has developed and is commercializing patented thin-film solutions, today reported its financial results for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2021. 

"We concluded our fiscal year 2021 with a series of exciting milestones including successfully raising $21.5 million, listing on Nasdaq, enhancing our leadership team and Board of Directors, and acquiring the IP for our core electrokinetic technology," said Doug Croxall, Crown Chairman & CEO. "Subsequent to the quarter, we launched our field test of the DynamicTintTM Smart Glass inserts with a large commercial REIT. This performance test is being conducted at their headquarters in anticipation of a product rollout through their entire portfolio of commercial buildings. We look forward to providing more color upon the completion of this field test."

"As we focus on the next stage of our Company's growth story, we announced this morning a strategic new hire of Joel Krutz as Chief Financial Officer. Joel is an experienced leader with a proven track record in financial operations for early growth stage companies like Crown. We are excited to have him on the team as we maintain a relentless focus on both customer and product development for the remainder of 2021," concluded Mr. Croxall.

Corporate Updates

  • Appointed Joel Krutz as new Chief Financial Officer, effective June 21, 2021.
  • Launched field test of the DynamicTint Smart Glass inserts at a large commercial REIT's headquarters.
  • Ran successful first embossing process on Crown's production roll-to-roll tool with the Company's micro-design. Crown's roll-to-roll processing is expected to have an inherently lower manufacturing cost compared to sheet-based and glass-based processing methods used for other smart window technologies.
  • Enhanced the Board of Directors with the appointments of Gizman Abbas and Garry Hanna on March 9, 2021. Mr. Abbas and Mr. Hanna bring decades of experience and wisdom in key areas including commercial buildings, global energy solutions, utilities, and executive leadership.
  • Acquired ten intellectual property (IP) patents covering innovative trade secrets for the continued development of electrokinetic (EK) technology from HP, Inc.
  • Strengthened the balance sheet with the closing of a $21.5 million gross capital raise on January 28, 2021 as well as the conversion and elimination of all convertible debt notes leaving working capital at year end of $14.7m
  • Commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "CRKN" on January 26, 2021.

Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2021

Cash Position: As of March 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $15.3 million. For the fiscal year 2021, the Company had net cash from financing activities of $23.5 million, offset by net cash used in investing activities of approximately $1.6 million and net cash used in operating activities of approximately $6.6 million.

Net Loss: Net loss was $40.8 million for the year ended March 31, 2021, and $9.6 million during the year ended March 31, 2020. This is primarily driven by financing expenses of $20.4 million related to the balance sheet restructuring and stock-based compensation expenses of $14.4 million. Underlying operating and other expenses were $5.9 million.  

Research and development (R&D) expense: R&D expenses were $3.5 million for the year ended March 31, 2021, an increase compared to $1.8 million for the year ended March 31, 2020. This is primarily due to increased stock-based compensation expenses.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense: SG&A expenses were $15.8 million and $5.5 million for the years ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. This is primarily due to increased stock-based compensation expense.

About Crown Electrokinetics
Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of DynamicTint - We Make Your Glass Smarter™. Originally invented by Hewlett-Packard (HP, Inc.), our technology allows any glass surface to transition between clear and dark in seconds. With applications to a wide array of windows, including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylights, we partner with leading glass and film manufacturers for mass production and distribution. At the core of our technology is a thin film that is powered by electrically-charged pigment which not only replaces common window tints but is also a more sustainable alternative to traditional window treatments. With its unique ability to be retrofitted to existing glass, DynamicTint™ offers myriad benefits related to reducing carbon emissions. The company is supported by a robust patent portfolio. For more information, please visit WWW.CROWNEK.COM.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "should" or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Crown Electrokinetics and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Crown Electrokinetics' periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Crown Electrokinetics undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

CROWN ELECTROKINETIC CORP.

Balance Sheets









March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020




ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash

$             15,296,924

$             48,307

Prepaid & other current assets

345,644

12,693

Total current assets

15,642,568

61,000

Property and equipment, net

209,133

92,629

Intangible assets, net

1,649,522

235,007

Other assets

20,373

-

TOTAL ASSETS

$             17,521,596

$            388,636




LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)






Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$                 285,149

$         1,262,389

Accrued expenses

210,898

765,201

Accrued interest

-

454,926

Notes payable, net of debt discount of $0 and $405,377, respectively

438,500

3,083,158

Warrant liability

-

1,733,718

Related party payable

-

49,741

Total current liabilities

934,547

7,349,133

Total liabilities

934,547

7,349,133




Commitments and Contingencies (Note 13)






STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT): 


Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares
outstanding

-

-

Series A preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 300 shares authorized, 251
shares outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and no shares outstanding as of
March 31, 2020

-

-

Series B preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 1,500 shares authorized,
1,443 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and no shares outstanding
as of March 31, 2020

-

-

Series C preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 600,000 shares authorized,
500,756 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and no shares
outstanding as of March 31, 2020

50

-

Common stock, par value $0.0001; 200,000,000 shares authorized;
14,856,480 and 5,774,778 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and
2020, respectively

1,486

577

Additional paid-in capital

73,788,997

9,487,285

Accumulated deficit

(57,203,484)

(16,448,359)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

16,587,049

(6,960,497)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

$             17,521,596

$            388,636




WORKING CAPITAL

$             14,708,021

$            388,636





CROWN ELECTROKINETIC CORP.

Statements of Operations







Years Ended March 31,


2021

2020

Revenue 

$                    -

$            100,000

Cost of revenue

-

620,000

Gross loss

-

(520,000)





Operating expenses:



Research and development

3,539,857

1,826,140

Selling, general and administrative

15,812,365

5,491,769

Total operating expenses

19,352,222

7,317,909





Loss from operations

(19,352,222)

(7,837,909)





Other income (expense):



Other income

6,734

3,318

Other expense

(55,444)

-

Interest expense

(3,196,264)

(1,497,352)

Loss on exchange of notes payable for common stock and warrants

(1,527,184)

-

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(14,257,495)

(255,000)

Change in fair value of warrant liability

(2,360,543)

(16,928)

Change in fair value of derivative liability

(12,707)

-

Total other expense

(21,402,903)

(1,765,962)





Net loss

$      (40,755,125)

$        (9,603,871)





Net loss per share, basic and diluted:

$               (4.60)

$               (2.33)





Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted:

8,851,151

4,117,410

CROWN ELECTROKINETIC CORP.

Statement of Cashflows





Years Ended March 31,

2021

2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES


Net loss

$        (40,755,125)

$        (9,603,871)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:


Stock-based compensation

14,125,997

4,496,169

Issuance of common stock to consultants

305,435

264,520

Issuance of common stock and warrants

-

355,000

Depreciation and amortization

102,837

76,752

Deferred offering costs

-

181,051

Loss on extinguishment of debt

14,257,495

255,000

Loss on exchange of notes payable for common stock and warrants

1,527,184

-

Amortization of debt discount

2,713,516

1,172,542

Non-cash expenses for placement agent

54,961

-

Change in fair value of warrant liability

2,360,543

16,928

Change in fair value of derivative liability

12,707

-

Bad debt expense

-

24,788

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:


Prepaid and other assets

(353,324)

54,185

Account payable

(802,404)

667,672

Accrued expenses

(554,304)

670,161

Accrued interest

420,099

324,825

Net cash used in operating activities

(6,584,383)

(1,044,278)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES


Purchase of equipment

(158,857)

(26,603)

Purchase of patents

(1,475,000)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,633,857)

(26,603)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES


Proceeds from the issuance of common stock and warrants, net of fees

20,925,114

-

Proceeds from related party non-interest bearing advance

25,000

49,741

Proceed from the exercise of common stock warrants

179,984

-

Proceeds from notes payable

-

18,500

Repayment of senior secured promissory note

(200,000)

-

Proceeds from PPP loan

438,500

-

Repayment of related party non-interest bearing advance

(74,741)

-

Repayment of notes payable

(53,000)

(18,500)

Proceeds from issuance of senior secured convertible notes and common stock warrants

2,676,000

970,000

Common stock repurchased and subsequently canceled

(450,000)

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

23,466,857

1,019,741




Net increase (decrease) in cash

15,248,617

(51,140)

Cash — beginning of year

48,307

99,447

Cash — end of year

$         15,296,924

$              48,307

SOURCE Crown Electrokinetics

Related Links

https://www.crownek.com

Also from this source

Crown Electrokinetics Appoints New Chief Financial Officer...

Crown Electrokinetics Announces Inclusion in Russell Microcap®...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics