Crown Group Releases Luxurious New Penthouse With Stunning Harbour View At Award-winning North Sydney Development

Designed by world-renowned Japanese-Australian architect Koichi Takada, the 20-storey building features 242 apartments, an expansive foyer, ground-floor retail outlets, a curved vertical 'veil' enveloping the building's exterior, a top-floor gym and an infinity-edged rooftop pool with a view that is to die for.

The new three-bedroom penthouse, with a combined area of 327sqm over two levels, captures views across Sydney Harbour, from every room. Featuring sophisticated interiors, quality finishes and contemporary design, sweeping curved staircases and private rooftop terrace with integrated barbeque, the premium penthouse also provides two private penthouse only car spaces, as well as a large 22sqm storage room - perfect for a wine, sporting equipment, kayaks or jet ski.

Sales price is estimated to be between $4.1 million and $4.5 million when it goes to auction on 30 November 2019 at 11.30am.

"The penthouse is new," said Crown Group Director of Sales Prisca Edwards. "Buyers can enjoy the stunning private rooftop terrace and garden with spectacular views of North Sydney and Sydney Harbour, in addition to Legrand home automation, Miele appliances and an integrated Bang & Olufsen sound system. This is the best apartment in an award-winning building -- the best in North Sydney in fact."

Located at 211-223 Pacific Highway at North Sydney, Skye by Crown Group is six minutes' walk to North Sydney train station, 5km from the Sydney CBD and 20 minutes drive to Sydney airport. Greenwood Plaza is six minutes away and the great schools UTS and The University of Sydney are within 8km. A new underground metro station, Victoria Cross Station, is within three minutes walk, currently under construction and expected to be completed in 2024, connecting to the CBD and beyond to Bankstown.

Mrs. Edwards said Skye by Crown Group set itself apart from start to finish with a hugely successful sales launch and efficient timely construction.

"Skye by Crown Group was launched in 2013 and completed in 2016. We had more than $100-million worth of apartments sold in the first week of sales, a huge success," Mrs. Edwards said.

"When you walk into the building today, into the luxury penthouse, you'll fall in love with it at first sight – the design is so modern and stylish, and well-maintained. It's a true landmark development for decades to come."

Inspired by the world's best five-star hotel swimming pools such as the Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore, the 25m infinity-edged rooftop pool was one of many standout features of Skye by Crown Group. Sitting alongside a luxurious residents' gym and lounge, fringed by an expansive timber deck and tropical plants, the pool offers residents spectacular views of North Sydney and Sydney Harbour.

"Skye by Crown Group is the first multi-residential project to have a rooftop infinity edge pool in North Sydney," Mrs. Edwards added.

"The infinity rooftop pool in the architectural centrepiece has already proven popular with residents and those lucky few buyers are able to enjoy a swim in this unique pool for summer."

Skye by Crown Group was awarded 2017 Master Builders Association (MBA) NSW Excellence in Construction Awards and the International Property Award for Best Development Marketing in 2014.

The penthouse will go to auction on 30 November 2019 at 11.30am with an indicative sales price between $4.1 million and $4.5 million. An exclusive signature collection of premium one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in Skye by Crown Group, which has never been released before, is also available for sale. Apartments are designed to be space efficient and light filled, offering high ceilings and either deep balconies or sun-drenched winter gardens.

For more information about Skye by Crown Group please visit https://crowngroup.com.au/ or call 1800 941 093.

About Crown Group

Crown Group Holdings (Crown Group) is a leading Australian property group specialising in property development, property investment and serviced apartments. The company was co-founded by architect Mr. Iwan Sunito and engineer Mr. Paul Sathio with its first project in 1996.

Crown Group has successfully completed major developments in Sydney's best locations including Bondi, Bondi Junction, Parramatta, Ashfield, Epping, Homebush, Newington, Pennant Hills and Rhodes and most recently the 25-storey Arc by Crown Group in Sydney CBD and 2017 Property Council of Australia's Annual Property Congress' one of the World's Best Projects Infinity by Crown Group in Green Square.

Today, Crown Group boasts a portfolio of eight major projects under development and in the pipeline. It is currently developing three major projects in the Sydney area: the $500 million five tower precinct Mastery by Crown Group in Waterloo being developed with Mitsubishi Jisho Residence; Waterfall by Crown Group in Waterloo; and Eastlakes Live by Crown Group the most exciting new address in the Eastern Suburbs.

Crown Group launched SKYE Suites in Parramatta in August 2017 and SKYE Suites Sydney in October 2018. It is due to open SKYE Suites Green Square (Sydney) soon.

www.crowngroup.com.au

Awards

Crown Group has been awarded more than 30 high-profile industry awards including the UDIA NSW Awards for Excellence 2019 commendations for Arc and Mastery by Crown Group; 2018 Urban Development Institute of Australia (UDIA) NSW Best Mixed-Use Development and 2016 International Property Awards Best Residential High Rise Architecture Australia for V by Crown Group Parramatta; 2017 Property Council of Australia's Annual Property Congress' one of the World's Best Projects for Infinity by Crown Group; 2017 Master Builders Association NSW Excellence in Construction Awards for Skye by Crown Group; 2015 International Property Awards Best Residential Development Australia for Arc by Crown Group; 2015 MBA NSW Excellence in Construction Awards for Viking by Crown Group Waterloo and 2014 UDIA NSW President's award – considered one of the highest property development accolades in Australia – for the seven-tower, resort-style development Top Ryde City Living.

For the past two years, SKYE Suites Sydney won the Best Tech Hotel award and SKYE Suites Parramatta earned a Highly Commended for Best Serviced Apartment Property at the HM Awards 2018 & 2019.

www.crowngroup.com.au/industry-recognition/

SOURCE Crown Group

Related Links

https://crowngroup.com.au/

