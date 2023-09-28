CROWN HOLDINGS BECOMES FIRST COMPANY TO RECEIVE ALUMINIUM STEWARDSHIP INITIATIVE (ASI) CERTIFICATION IN COLOMBIA

Verification of responsible sourcing practices at plant bolsters Company's Twentyby30™ sustainability strategy and enables ASI to expand its reach across South America

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its series of verifications with the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI), Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) (Crown) (www.crowncork.com) has become the first company in Colombia to receive the ASI Performance Standard certification for responsible sourcing practices. This achievement for the Tocancipá, Cundinamarca beverage can facility (Colombiana S.A.) supports ASI's expansion to new regions across South America and creates momentum for other manufacturers in the area to validate their procurement processes. It also reflects the Company's continued commitments to assessing suppliers and to reaching the related targets of its Twentyby30™ sustainability program.

"We are dedicated to serving as a strong corporate steward across all stages of our value chain, and material sourcing is a critical part of that commitment," said Juan Carlos Trujillo, President – Colombia at Crown. "Our latest ASI Performance Standard Certification in Colombia reflects our continued efforts to be diligent within our procurement not just within South America, but our global organization."

Developed through an extensive multi-stakeholder consultation process and serving as the only comprehensive voluntary sustainability standard initiative for the aluminum value chain, the ASI Performance Standard V2 (2017) defines environmental, social and governance principles and criteria, with the aim to address sustainability issues in the aluminum value chain. By meeting stringent criteria as part of an independent, third-party audit, the Colombia plant has validated its efforts and progress not only around responsible procurement, but other important practices including employee training around biodiversity, safety and human rights.

"As part of our Twentyby30™ program, we maintain goals to ensure 100% supplier compliance with sourcing policies, as well as to engage with our partners both upstream and downstream around various sustainability topics," said John Rost, Ph.D., Vice President, Global Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs at Crown. "We are proud to see that our teams around the world are helping to advance toward these goals and uphold our standards, as well as build on the strong sustainability credentials of metal packaging and work toward reducing our overall carbon footprint."

Prior to achieving certification in Colombia, Crown was verified by ASI in 12 other locations across its global footprint, including Brazil, Mexico and Thailand. Crown will continue to drive toward ASI certification across its global network in Asia, Europe and the Middle East. This verification will help to progress the Company's specific Twentyby30™ goals within the program's Never Compromise pillar and support its overarching vision to serve as a mindful industry partner.

"We warmly congratulate Crown for achieving ASI Performance Standard Certification at its Crown Colombiana S.A. production facilities, the first ASI Certified facility in Colombia. The Company's commitment to sustainability and catalysing action to embrace responsible and sustainable practices, is evident in its growing list of certified facilities. We look forward to following Crown's ongoing efforts to achieve ASI certification across its operating regions."

ASI is a global, multi-stakeholder, non-profit standards and certification organization which works to maximize the contribution of aluminum to a sustainable society. The independent, third-party audit of Crown's Colombia facility was carried out by DNV Business Assurance Services UK Ltd.

To learn more about Crown's efforts around responsible material sourcing and its comprehensive Twentyby30™ sustainability program, visit crowncork.com/sustainability .

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets.

