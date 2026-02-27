CROWN HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES 35% DIVIDEND INCREASE

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.35 per share, payable March 31, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2026. This quarterly dividend represents an increase of 35% over the previous dividend of $0.26 per share.

Timothy J. Donahue, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our 35% dividend increase underscores the strength of our earnings and free cash flow generation, the resilience of our end markets, and our confidence in our operations. Supported by our solid balance sheet, we are well-positioned to consistently return capital to shareholders. We remain committed to our balanced capital allocation framework — maintaining our net leverage ratio at approximately 2.5x, investing prudently to support long-term growth, paying a sustainable and growing dividend, and returning capital through disciplined share repurchases."

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Tampa, Florida.

