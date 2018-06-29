Crown Holdings, Inc. Announces Hock Huat Goh As The New President Of Its Asia Pacific Division

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Donahue stated, "I am confident that Hock Huat will be an excellent leader for the Asia Pacific Division. He has been a key member of the regional executive team for a number of years and has significantly contributed to its continued growth and profitability. In addition to his management experience, Hock Huat has strong relationships with our customers and a deep knowledge of the operations."

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

