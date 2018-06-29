Crown Holdings, Inc. Announces Robert H. Bourque, Jr. as the New President of its Transit Packaging Division

Mr. Bourque is currently President of the Asia Pacific Division, a position he has held since 2016. Previously, he held positions of increasing responsibility within Crown, including general management, sales, manufacturing and engineering roles both in the United States and Asia Pacific. He first joined Crown in 1993 and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Southern Illinois University.

Commenting on the transition, Mr. Donahue stated, "We are fortunate to have someone of Bob's caliber to lead and grow our transit packaging business. During Bob's tenure guiding the Asia Pacific Division, segment income increased more than 20%, driven largely by the expansion of our industry-leading beverage can business in Southeast Asia. I am confident that the Company will continue to benefit from Bob's management skills and experience. Also, I would like to thank Mark for his support during the leadership transition."

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

