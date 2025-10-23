CROWN HOLDINGS, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

News provided by

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Oct 23, 2025, 16:05 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per share payable November 20, 2025, to shareholders of record as of November 6, 2025.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.

For more information, contact:
Kevin C. Clothier, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (215) 698-5281, or
Thomas T. Fischer, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs, (215) 552-3720

SOURCE Crown Holdings, Inc.

