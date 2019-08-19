Crown Holdings, Inc. Promotes Rost, Expands Global Sustainability Team and Establishes Executive Sustainability Committee

YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) today announced that Dr. John Rost has been promoted to Vice President, Global Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs. In this role, he will be responsible for managing all aspects of Crown's sustainability and product regulatory efforts on a global basis and will report directly to Gerard H. Gifford, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Dr. Rost, who joined the Company in 1997 and has taken on roles of increasing responsibility within the Corporate Technologies group, was most recently Director, Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs.

As part of the expansion of the global sustainability team, Crown has also appointed Keila Hand as Director of Sustainability. Most recently with PepsiCo as Director of Environmental Sustainability for their Asia, Middle East and North Africa Division, Ms. Hand had previously held roles with responsibility for sustainability strategies and environment, health and safety (EHS) for organizations including the World Wildlife Fund, International Paper Company and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). She will report directly to Dr. Rost.

In addition, Crown has established a global Executive Sustainability Committee, which includes Mr. Gifford and senior representatives from departments including investor relations, human resources, EHS, risk management and legal, as well as the Company's operating divisions. The committee will oversee the continuing integration of sustainability into every aspect of the Company.

Timothy J. Donahue, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "These organizational changes reflect Crown's emphasis on sustainability as a core value and its importance in the future success of the Company and its stakeholders. We look forward to further communicating Crown's progress with the release in December of our 2019 Sustainability Report."

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

