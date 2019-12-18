Crown Holdings Promotes Sidonie Lécluse

YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) today announced that Sidonie Lécluse has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Diversity and Inclusion. In this role, Sidonie will be responsible for managing all aspects of Crown's diversity and inclusion efforts on a global basis and will report directly to Gerard H. Gifford, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Ms. Lécluse joined the company in 2014 and has taken on roles of increasing responsibility within the Human Resources group for Crown Europe, most recently as Vice President of Human Resources. In her new role, Ms. Lécluse will be responsible for the development, management and execution of meaningful strategic goals and initiatives focused on the recruitment, engagement, retention and inclusion of diverse talent. Additionally, she will be responsible for fostering an environment of accountability that supports the Company's diversity and inclusion goals at all levels of the organization.

Mr. Gifford commented, "This organizational change supports Crown's continued commitment to diversity as a core value. Sidonie will be an excellent ambassador to promote these ideals throughout the organization."

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.

For more information, contact:

Thomas A. Kelly, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (215) 698-5341, or

Thomas T. Fischer, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs, (215) 552-3720

SOURCE Crown Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.crowncork.com

