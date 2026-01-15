CROWN HOLDINGS RAISES SUSTAINABILITY STANDARDS WITH LATEST CHAIRMAN'S AWARDS WINNERS

Company acknowledges facilities making strides in energy efficiency, recycling, workplace safety and more

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) (Crown) (www.crowncork.com) announced the winners of its 2025 Chairman's Sustainability Awards, which recognize individual manufacturing facilities within the Company's global network for outstanding contributions across three categories—Sustainable Manufacturing, Safety/Employee Engagement and Innovation in Sustainability. The awards recognize Crown teams that implemented noteworthy projects in 2025 to improve efficiency, resource use and workplace safety, among other areas.

"Sustainability has always been a core focus of our operations and our primary products, which are inherently recyclable and contribute to the circular economy. The 2025 Chairman's Sustainability Awards recognize our worldwide teams that uphold our commitments to strong environmental stewardship and responsible industry leadership, taking initiative and leading by example," said Sandrine Duquerroy-Delesalle, Vice President of Global Sustainability & External Affairs at Crown Holdings. "The measurable progress Crown is making toward achieving the sustainability goals of our Twentyby30™ program would not be possible without the hard work and ingenuity of our teams throughout the Company."

"We recognize the drive and dedication of our global team members to minimize the Company's environmental footprint. Their commitment to accelerating sustainability efforts features innovative initiatives that reduce carbon emissions and energy consumption, while also safeguarding employees," said Timothy Donahue, President, CEO & Chairman of the Board at Crown Holdings. "Congratulations to the winners and finalists of our 2025 Chairman's Sustainability Awards. With their efforts and those of other Crown facilities, we will continue making significant strides toward a more sustainable future."

Winners of the 2025 Chairman's Sustainability Awards :

The Ponta Grossa aluminum beverage can manufacturing plant in Brazil won the Sustainable Manufacturing Award for its implementation of energy efficient methods, including a heat exchange system between the compressor cooling circuit and the washer process that aims to reuse residual heat. Ponta Grossa's winning project serves as an example of the waste heat recovery initiatives that are being implemented in many Crown plants.

The Safety/Employee Engagement Award went to the Izmit aluminum beverage can manufacturing plant in Turkey for its investment in the modernization and standardization of its air system, resulting in improved air health and better work conditions for employees. One of the goals of the project includes reducing temperatures in the plant by several degrees, providing a more comfortable environment for Crown employees during the summer months.

The Innovation in Sustainability Award was presented to Signode Belgium and SMP Singapore. Signode Virton in Belgium, part of Crown's global Transit Packaging Division, won for its launch of 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content in its plastic stretch film. The facility's efficient use of recycled plastic is not only cost-efficient but reduces the need for fossil fuels and is in alignment with the Climate Action and Optimum Circularity goals of Crown's Twentyby30 program. Additionally, the SS Metals (SMP Singapore) specialty packaging manufacturing plant in Singapore was honored for its transition from a printing process that relied on ovens powered by compressed natural gas (CNG) to an LED ink curing system that reduces carbon emissions and creates significant savings in annual energy costs.

Notable Finalists include :

The Bowling Green, KY aluminum beverage can manufacturing plant was a finalist for the Safety/Employee Engagement Award for a 20% reduction of its total recordable incident rate (TRIR), achieved through the introduction of a series of forms designed to help employees focus on working safely. Bowling Green was also recognized for its participation in many community activities, including recycling initiatives with a local elementary school and a high school job shadow program that allowed students to learn from Crown team members about the technical aspects of the manufacturing process.

Signode India Limited, Crown's transit packaging manufacturer and distributor in Rudraram, India, was a finalist for the Sustainable Manufacturing Award for a number of projects it implemented, including automated oven temperature controls, a plastic recycling and reuse program, and process optimization to reduce LPG consumption.

The Agoncillo, Spain beverage cans and ends plant in Spain was recognized as a finalist for the Innovation in Sustainability Award for implementing its Smart Air Efficiency project, which optimized air usage and reduced CO2 emissions while improving operational efficiency.

Other Finalists:

Sustainable Manufacturing: Sevilla, Spain (electricity usage reduction, including heat recovery)

Safety/Employee Engagement: Crown Vietnam (safety poster program and employee engagement) and Multi-Wall Greer (Signode summer safety camp)

Innovation in Sustainability: Crown TCP (Thailand) (AI camera for cans to washer)

For more information about Crown's sustainability efforts, visit crowncork.com/sustainability.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.

