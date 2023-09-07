CROWN HOLDINGS RANKED AS AMERICA'S MOST TRUSTWORTHY PACKAGING COMPANY BY NEWSWEEK AND STATISTA

Company leads its sector in annual list assessing customer, investor and employee trust

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek magazine and market research firm Statista have ranked Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) (Crown) (www.crowncork.com) as the top packaging company on the second annual listing of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America. Drawing from an initial pool of 3,100 companies, the ranking honors 700 U.S. companies in 23 industries according to evaluations of customer, investor and employee trust. Crown stands as the number-one packaging company within the larger Transport, Logistics & Packaging category, lending further validation to the Company's values, goals and relationships with critical stakeholders and reflecting industry-leading positive perception within its peer group.

"Crown has always aimed to execute a methodical, ethical business strategy that prioritizes the needs and concerns of our stakeholder groups, including customers, investors and employees," said Timothy Donahue, President, CEO & Chairman of the Board at Crown Holdings. "We are proud to be ranked as the most trusted packaging company in America by Newsweek and Statista, and we maintain our commitments to serve as a reliable partner and employer that upholds both long-term business viability and corporate responsibility standards."

To create the U.S. ranking, Statista first conducted a worldwide independent survey within 2023 that collected 269,000 individual evaluations of various corporations from residents across 21 countries. All companies were scored based on survey evaluations (with participants who were customers, investors and/or employees considered with higher weight) and were then subjected to a comprehensive social listening assessment that determined sentiment analysis within media segments and social media platforms.

Landing on the Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023 list is the latest recognition for Crown, which continues to earn attention globally for its customer support capabilities, financial performance, healthy market position, employee development opportunities and Twentyby30™ sustainability program. Recently, the Company was included in Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 list, as well as lists such as USA TODAY's America's Climate Leaders, Forbes' World's Top Female-Friendly Companies and 3BL Media's 100 Best Corporate Citizens.

To learn more about Crown's global initiatives and ongoing efforts to support stakeholders, visit crowncork.com/news .

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com .

