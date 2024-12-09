Crown Laboratories and Revance Enter into Amended and Restated Merger Agreement

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Laboratories, Inc. ("Crown"), a privately held, global innovative leader in the skincare industry, and Revance Therapeutics, Inc. ("Revance") (NASDAQ: RVNC), a biotechnology company aimed at setting the new standard in healthcare with innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced that they have amended and restated the merger agreement entered into by the parties on August 11, 2024, pursuant to which the companies will seek to merge the two organizations. Under the terms of the amended and restated merger agreement, which has been unanimously approved by Revance's Board of Directors, Crown will commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Revance's common stock for $3.10 per share in cash.

"We are pleased to announce the terms of the amended and restated merger agreement, marking an important step forward towards the combination of our complementary organizations," said Jeff Bedard, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Crown. "We believe Revance's innovative aesthetics solutions will broaden Crown's cutting-edge aesthetic offerings and, as a combined company, have the unique opportunity to build a comprehensive portfolio of high-growth products in aesthetics and consumer skincare that best serves our skin science for life vision."

The parties entered into the amended and restated merger agreement in response to, among other things:

Revance receiving notice from Teoxane alleging breach by Revance of its exclusive distribution agreement with Teoxane.

Revance and Teoxane's settlement of such alleged breach, including by entry into (i) a sixth amendment to the U.S. distribution agreement, pursuant to which the parties agreed, among other things, to certain revised brand guidelines and minimum purchase commitments through 2029 (which revisions are expected to have a material impact on Revance's future profitability and cash flows) and (ii) the "ANZ Distribution Agreement," pursuant to which Teoxane will act as Revance's exclusive distributor and licensee in Australia and New Zealand .

breach, including by entry into (i) a sixth amendment to the U.S. distribution agreement, pursuant to which the parties agreed, among other things, to certain revised brand guidelines and minimum purchase commitments through 2029 (which revisions are expected to have a material impact on Revance's future profitability and cash flows) and (ii) the "ANZ Distribution Agreement," pursuant to which Teoxane will act as Revance's exclusive distributor and licensee in and . Revance's recent commercial performance relative to prior 2024 financial guidance (which was subsequently withdrawn).

Revance's prospects as a standalone company (i.e., if the merger with Crown is not completed) including, but not limited to consideration of (i) the Company's capital structure and operating expense profile, and the potential actions that would be required by the Company to preserve its cash position, including reductions in operating expenditures that the Company believes would have a negative impact on revenue growth and (ii) the likelihood that the Company would be required to refinance its outstanding indebtedness and/or raise additional equity capital which could be highly dilutive and uncertain.

Transaction Details

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025. Following completion of the merger, Revance will be wholly owned by Crown and Revance's stock will no longer be publicly traded on Nasdaq.

The transaction is subject to stockholders validly tendering shares representing at least a majority of the voting power of Revance and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Following the successful closing of the tender offer, Crown will acquire any shares of Revance that are not tendered in the tender offer through a second-step merger for the same consideration as paid in the tender offer.

Revance's Board of Directors unanimously recommends that Revance's stockholders tender their shares in the tender offer which is expected to be commenced on December 12, 2024.

Further information regarding the terms and conditions in the definitive transaction agreement will be provided in the tender offer materials on Schedule TO and Schedule 14D-9, which will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the transaction.

Advisors

Centerview Partners LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor for Revance; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal advisor for Revance.



Leerink Partners and PJT Partners are serving as financial advisors to Crown; Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Lowenstein Sandler LLP are serving as legal advisors to Crown.

About Crown Laboratories

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for 11 years and has expanded its distribution to over 50 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

The "Crown" logo, PanOxyl and Blue Lizard are registered trademarks of Crown Laboratories, Inc. SkinPen and StriVectin are registered trademarks of Bellus Medical, LLC and StriVectin Operating Company, Inc., respectively.

About Revance

Revance is a biotechnology company setting the new standard in healthcare with innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings that enhance patient outcomes and physician experiences. Revance's portfolio includes DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection and the RHA Collection of dermal fillers. RHA® technology is proprietary to and manufactured in Switzerland by Teoxane SA. Revance has partnered with Teoxane, SA to supply HA fillers for U.S. distribution. Revance has also partnered with Viatris Inc. to develop a biosimilar to onabotulinumtoxinA for injection and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical to commercialize DAXXIFY in China. Revance's global headquarters and experience center is located in Nashville, Tennessee. Learn more at Revance.com, RevanceAesthetics.com, DAXXIFY.com, HCP.DAXXIFYCervicalDystonia.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn.

"Revance," the Revance logo, and DAXXIFY are registered trademarks of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Resilient Hyaluronic Acid® and RHA are trademarks of TEOXANE SA.

