Crown Laboratories Announces Acquisition of Select Assets from Healeon LLC, A Subsidiary of Bimini Health Tech, A Global Leader in Innovative Medical Devices

Leaders in finding effective scientific solutions for life-long healthy skin, Crown Aesthetics expands portfolio and enhances ethos of Skin Science for Life

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Aesthetics ("Crown"), a Crown Laboratories, Inc. company and global innovative leader in the skincare industry, is thrilled to announce the strategic acquisition of assets and technology from Healeon LLC, a subsidiary of Bimini Health Tech ("Bimini") in the aesthetics PRP space.

With decades of excellence, Bimini Health Tech is an international leader with products utilized in over 1.5 million procedures worldwide in regenerative therapies, and the aesthetic and reconstructive surgery markets. Bimini paved the way in developing, acquiring, and commercializing PRP products that provide premium solutions for patients and physicians.

The acquisition of these assets further strengthens the leadership position of Crown's ProGen PRP® Eclipse brand, the first PRP brand to qualify and quantify the existence of autologous exosomes in its PRP, provides timely access for new product developments in the market, and ensures continual access to the highest quality PRP devices in the market. The business synergy also gives Crown the opportunity to expand geographic reach and continue to diversify production capabilities, further enriching lives across the globe.

"The acquisition of these assets advances Crown's position as a leading provider of PRP solutions in the US and allow us to expand our PRP footprint globally," says Jeff Bedard, CEO, Crown Laboratories. "As our business evolves, our customers will have access to a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions to address their patients' unique needs, and delivering groundbreaking solutions backed by research and proven performance."

"This acquisition will further strengthen our partnership with our valued customers across North America," says Mike McKenna, Chief Sales Officer, Crown Aesthetics. "This strategic move underscores our commitment to expanding our capabilities and delivering even greater value to our customers and patients."

"As a physician, this acquisition further strengthens my confidence in partnering with a company that is deeply invested in the PRP market and consistently supports practices with high-quality, innovative products," says Jeffrey Rapaport, M.D., Founder of Rapaport Hair Institute (www.hairmdnewjersey.com).

As a fully integrated skincare company, Crown Laboratories offers a diverse portfolio of aesthetic and therapeutic products. Renowned aesthetics brands within the existing Crown Laboratories portfolio are: SkinPen®, BIOJUVE®, ProGen PRP® Eclipse, Votesse®, and MicroPen EVO™.

About Crown Aesthetics

Crown Aesthetics, the premier medical aesthetics company, is dedicated to helping leading practices around the world grow their businesses. We do that by delivering dramatic results in rejuvenation and restoration. Our minimally-invasive innovations – SkinPen®, the first FDA-cleared microneedling device; MicroPen EVO™, also FDA-cleared; BIOJUVE®, a novel skin biome brand; a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) system ProGen PRP® Eclipse; and Votesse®, a hair health system - act as "gateway" products that drive new and highly satisfied patients into practices. Based in Dallas, Texas, Crown Aesthetics sets industry standards for efficacy, safety, and innovation. As a result, our customers consistently deliver the best aesthetic care in the business. For more information, please visit www.crownaesthetics.com .

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium, and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for ten years and has expanded its distribution to over 50 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com .

