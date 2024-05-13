Crown Laboratories Announces Appointment of Matt Argano, Ph.D. as Chief Human Resources Officer

Dr. Argano will spearhead organizational growth and cultural excellence

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Laboratories ("Crown"), a fully integrated global skincare company, announced today that Matt Argano, Ph.D. has joined the organization as Chief Human Resources Officer. Dr. Argano brings a wealth of experience and expertise leading organizational transformation and implementing scalable solutions to support high growth companies.

Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Argano has demonstrated exceptional leadership in driving organizational success through strategic human capital management. With a proven track record of leading high-performing Human Resources teams, he has been instrumental in supporting large scale growth, developing innovative people strategies, enhancing employee engagement, and leadership development programs. Dr. Argano earned his Ph.D. from Tennessee Temple University and has lectured internationally on the topics of organizational culture and leadership.

"The growth our organization has experienced over the past several years is tremendous," said Nadeem Moiz, President, Chief Operations Officer and Chief Financial Officer. "With the addition of Dr. Argano, we will shape the future of our company's human capital to align with and support our aggressive growth strategy. His leadership will be instrumental in further developing a culture of excellence and innovation within our organization."

"Cultivating a high-performance culture is not just a goal; it's a commitment," said Dr. Argano. "I'm honored to join Crown and am excited to lead initiatives that empower our employees, foster innovation, and drive the company's continued success."

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for ten years and has expanded its distribution to over 50 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

SOURCE Crown Laboratories, Inc.