Crown Laboratories Announces Appointment of Satish Kalala as Chief Technology Officer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Laboratories ("Crown"), a fully integrated global skincare company, announced today that Satish Kalala has joined the organization as Chief Technology Officer. Satish brings a wealth of experience as a global technology leader and will be responsible for accelerating Crown's technology transformation, modernization, digital strategy, cyber security and IT innovation. He will report to Nadeem Moiz, President, Chief Operations Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Satish Kalala

With more than 20 years of experience in driving growth through innovative technology, Satish has a successful track record of leading high performing teams and has been instrumental in supporting large scale growth in organizations. Most recently, Satish was an Operating Principal at a large private equity firm, advising portfolio companies on exponential value building leveraging technology. Prior, he served as the first CTO at Select Interior Concepts with multiple successful exits and at A5 Ventures, where he served as the Founder and Managing Partner. Earlier in his career, Satish worked with Deloitte Consulting where he provided M&A advisory services for several mega global transactions.

Satish earned an MBA in General Management & Corporate Strategy from the University of Michigan and a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science & Engineering from SVU College of Engineering in India. He is active in philanthropy through his KR Global Foundation and enjoys Michigan Wolverines football and basketball.

"With Satish's tremendous technology background, leadership abilities and deep passion for innovation, he will be a great addition to the Executive team. Satish has a proven record of supporting high growth organizations throughout his career. His experience will be critical as we continue to leverage technology to enable growth," said Nadeem Moiz, President, Chief Operations Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

"I am excited to join Crown Laboratories during this pivotal time and leverage technology to amplify growth. They have established themselves as a global leader in skincare and are increasing their focus on technology and innovation. I am thrilled to add my expertise and leadership to the team," said Satish.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium, and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for eleven years and has expanded its distribution to over 60 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com .

